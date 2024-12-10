4 big winners from Bengals victory over Cowboys on Monday Night Football
The Cincinnati Bengals had lost five straight games to the Dallas Cowboys heading into Monday Night Football, but they snapped that streak with a thrilling 27-20 victory. The Bengals benefitted from a plethora of positive performances in the victory. Here's a look at four big winners from Cincinnati's side.
Ja'Marr Chase, Wide receiver
What else is there to say about Ja'Marr Chase? The dude has had an absolutely stellar season for the Bengals, turning in one big performance after another, and the game against the Cowboys was no exception. Chase had a season-high 14 receptions against Dallas, and he turned those catches into 177 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner in the fourth quarter.
Chase has been the best receiver in the NFL this season, and his skill set was on full display for a national audience on Monday Night Football. Chase is due for an extension this offseason, and he continues to boost his own value basically every time he takes the field.
Joe Burrow, Quarterback
Joe Burrow turned in another productive performance against Dallas. He threw for 369 yards and three touchdowns and had a passer rating of 112.8. Burrow's play was especially impressive considering the pressure he faced. The Cowboys consistently brought the heat, but Burrow stood in the face of danger and managed to make plays. He wasn't perfect as he did thrown an interception, but overall it was another excellent outing in an MVP-caliber campaign from Burrow.
Chase Brown, running back
Chase Brown played well in a dual-threat role against the Cowboys, and his production was a major factor in the ultimate outcome of the contest. Brown led the team with 58 rushing yards and was also second on the team in receiving yards with 65 on six catches, one of which he turned into a touchdown.
Brown has had a solid season, and he's cementing himself as a back that the Bengals can continue to build with beyond the current campaign.
Geno Stone, Safety
Geno Stone has had a rough first season in Cincinnati, but he had probably his best game of the year against the Cowboys on Monday Night. In addition to an interception, Stone also had five tackles, a quarterback hit and a defended pass. Bengals fans had to be happy to see such a positive performance from Stone given his struggles to this point. Hopefully he can keep it up for the rest of the season.