4 bold predictions for the Bengals in Week 3 vs. Vikings

The Cincinnati Bengals enter Week 3 at a crossroads. They’re 2-0, but franchise quarterback Joe Burrow is sidelined indefinitely with a toe injury. Now, head coach Zac Taylor and his staff must navigate the playoff race with backup Jake Browning under center.

On the other side, the Vikings will also start a backup quarterback in Carson Wentz. That sets up an ideal matchup for the Bengals to seize a comfortable 3-0 head start.

The following four bold predictions will go over what to expect from a Browning-led offense, an upgraded but still unproven defense against Wentz, and most importantly, the final outcome of the game.

Chase Brown totals over 100 all-purpose yards and scores twice

With Jake Browning under center for the foreseeable future, the Bengals will need more from Chase Brown and their running game. While the veteran quarterback has earned the trust of coaches and teammates, it's no secret he's not as well suited for the pass-heavy attack Joe Burrow prefers.

There’s no better time to establish a rhythm on the ground than Sunday. The Vikings have allowed the most rushing yards in the NFL through two weeks, and Zac Taylor would be wise to build a game plan around exploiting that weakness. If Cincinnati fails to do so, Brian Flores will be able to focus his defense on clamping down on the Bengals’ star receivers and force Browning into risky throws against tight coverage.

Browning’s first starting stint in 2023 saw decent production from the backfield. Then-lead back Joe Mixon logged 104 carries for 429 rushing yards and five touchdowns, plus 21 catches for 188 yards and two more scores, while rookie Chase Brown flashed explosiveness with 42 carries for 173 yards and 12 receptions for 149 yards — including a 54-yard touchdown.

In 2025, Brown has a firm grip on the backfield, logging 41 touches through two weeks compared to just two for No. 2 RB Samaje Perine, both of which were receptions. Expect the former Illinois standout to deliver his first RB1 fantasy performance of the year, with around 20 carries, four or five receptions, over 100 all-purpose yards, and a pair of touchdowns.

Carson Wentz turns the ball over to the Bengals defense three times

Despite a 2-0 start that’s partly due to clutch defensive stops late in games, Al Golden’s squad has revealed some notable areas for concern. These include an inconsistent pass rush, a putrid 51.72% third-down conversion rate allowed to opponents, and more.

Not all has been bad for the defense, though, as it has found a real knack for creating turnovers in big moments. The unit has come up with four interceptions in just two weeks, amid breakouts from third-year safety Jordan Battle and fourth-year cornerback Dax Hill.

One-time MVP candidate turned journeyman backup Carson Wentz is expected to start for the Vikings on Sunday in place of JJ McCarthy. A battle of backup signal callers could come down to who turns the ball over less, and Golden will hope to have his revamped Bengals defense ready to capitalize on mistakes. They live up to the moment and continue to find their identity in takeaways by racking up three interceptions and/or fumble recoveries.

Justin Jefferson finishes as WR1 in PPR, Ja'Marr Chase ranks Top 5

To most fantasy pros, a backup quarterback stepping in as starter is a death knell for their star wide receiver. Former LSU teammates and close friends Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson each find themselves in that exact spot in Week 3.

If you spent a first-round pick on either Chase or Jefferson, don’t hesitate to keep them in your lineup — there’s every reason to believe both can overcome their quarterback challenges. Chase, who became the highest-paid WR in NFL history this summer, has built a strong rapport with Jake Browning. It showed in Week 2, when 128 of his 165 receiving yards came after Burrow’s injury, accounting for 53% of Browning’s passing yards and commanding a massive 34.4% target share during those snaps.

His counterpart Jefferson will be catching passes from Carson Wentz, who may not be the player he once was but is no typical backup. As a former second overall pick with a storied NFL career, Wentz should have no trouble finding an elite receiver, even with his decline in recent years.

On Sunday, the LSU alumni prove why they’re the two best receivers in the league. Jefferson exploits holes in the Bengals’ injury-riddled secondary to finish as the WR1 in PPR formats for Week 3, narrowly edging out his buddy Chase, who also ranks among the top five at his position.

Jake Browning and the Bengals do just enough to hold off the Vikings and start 3-0 for the first time since 2015

Even with a devastating injury at quarterback, the Bengals have a chance in Week 3 to start 3-0 for the first time since 2015 — back in the Marvin Lewis and Andy Dalton era. Ironically, Dalton was injured that season as well, and backup AJ McCarron stepped in to lead the team to a division title. Given how that year ended, it's hard to say whether this parallel is a good or bad omen for 2025.

Browning has already shown a knack for clutch moments, with multiple game-winning drives under his belt in just a small sample size. Against the Vikings, he proves he can win in other ways, maintaining a slim lead into the fourth quarter before leaning on his defense to close the door. Minnesota gets blanked in the final 15 minutes, and Cincinnati holds on for a 27-21 win.

