4 bold predictions for the Bengals in Week 14 vs. the Bills

It’s impossible to give up on the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite a string of embarrassing losses that dropped them from 2–0 to 3–8 during Joe Burrow’s absence, a 32–14 win over the Baltimore Ravens in No. 9’s return has them sitting at 4–8 — only two games back in the AFC North with five to play.

This surely isn't how head coach Zac Taylor drew the season up, but the Bengals still control their own destiny. A 5–0 finish would almost certainly win the division and secure a home playoff game on Wild Card Weekend. On the other hand, Taylor may need to coach at his highest levels yet, as his job could be at risk if Cincinnati falls short of a miraculous comeback.

A lot is riding on the Bengals' Week 14 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. On paper, it's the toughest game left on their schedule, with a win making the path to the playoffs significantly more realistic. Will Burrow, Taylor and Co. live up to the task?

Find out what to expect when the Bengals visit the Bills below.

Depleted Bills' defensive line fails to sack Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow has been sacked 202 times in his six-year career, for an average of 2.8 per game across 72 starts. That's not ideal. Luckily for him, the Bengals appear to have stabilized their offensive line issues during Burrow’s absence. Scott Peters’ unit has allowed just 2.1 sacks per game this season and only one per game over the past three weeks.

That improvement was on full display in Burrow’s Thanksgiving return. He stood comfortably in the pocket and delivered strikes all night without constant pressure — a luxury he’s rarely enjoyed in the NFL.

Buffalo’s D, meanwhile, averages 2.3 sacks per game but has slumped to an ugly 0.7 over its last three outings. Even worse for Sean McDermott’s defense, two of his top pass rushers — Joey Bosa and A.J. Epenesa — will be sidelined as they try to contain Cincinnati’s offense.

For once, Burrow enters a matchup with an advantage at OL. Expect him to capi­talize on a clean pocket and finish the game without a sack.

Chase Brown and James Cook exchange 100+ yard games

Two of the league’s hottest running backs have a chance to feast on Sunday in matchups against bottom-three run defenses. Bengals RB Chase Brown has a franchise-record six straight games with 100+ total yards and now faces a Bills defense allowing 141.3 rushing yards per game. Bills RB James Cook — the NFL’s No. 2 rusher with 1,228 yards — will be licking his chops against a Bengals defense surrendering 153.3 rushing yards per contest.

If each side has smart play callers — a big “if” for both Taylor and Bills OC Joe Brady — their backs should operate as workhorses. The forecast in Buffalo calls for cold, wind, and potential snow, making a lower-scoring, ground-heavy game likely. Time of possession could be the deciding factor.

While Taylor often can’t resist calling 50-plus passes with Burrow active, he may not have a choice here since the matchup and weather point heavily toward a run-centric script. Brown ends the day with 18 carries for 85 rushing yards, five receptions for 28 receiving yards and a total of 113. The Bills star responds with 121 rushing yards on 23 carries and 15 receiving yards on two catches, totaling 136.

Josh Allen throws two picks as Al Golden's D continues to find its identity

The Bengals have won only four games this year, and all of them share at least one thread: defensive takeaways. Al Golden’s unit recorded two interceptions per game in wins over the Browns, Jaguars, and Steelers in Weeks 1, 2, and 8. Against the Ravens on Thanksgiving, they posted one interception, three fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble out of the end zone that resulted in a touchback.

The defense has been wildly inconsistent, but when it forces turnovers at key moments, it suddenly looks competent — and that’s become its identity. They need to keep it up to beat Buffalo on Sunday.

Speaking of Allen, the reigning MVP has 10 interceptions this season, including five over his past three games. He's been loose with the ball lately, and the Bengals have to capitalize on his errant throws. They do exactly that, as Jordan Battle and Dax Hill each come down with a pick.

Bengals keep hope alive with game winning drive in the fourth quarter

Here are some Joe Burrow stats for you: he has a 10-3 record in December, the Bengals have won his last eight starts and Josh Allen has never beaten him. With history on his side and a strong returning performance behind him, Burrow looks poised to shock the world again.

Both teams desperately need this win, but the Bengals may want it more. Their season felt over in Week 3, and suddenly they’re back in the fight. Expect a level of urgency we haven’t seen in months.

Do I still believe this season will eventually end in spectacular heartbreak? Absolutely. But for now, I think they buy themselves another week of hope.

This one stays tight from start to finish, driven by long, clock-draining drives on both sides. Late in the fourth quarter, Burrow gets the ball needing one final scoring drive, whether it be a touchdown or a field goal, to win. And Joe Shiesty delivers. Bengals win.

Final score: Bengals 27, Bills 24

More Bengals News and Analysis