4 running backs Bengals could draft to pair with Chase Brown

Even though the Cincinnati Bengals have arguably the best passing attack in the NFL, they still need to find a way to boost the running game that already has Chase Brown as their go-to. Brown rushed for 990 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2024. After Brown, the Bengals had Zack Moss and Khalil Herbet carrying the rock as well. However, them two only had 356 combined rushing yards.

When the Bengals traded away Joe Mixon last offseason to the Houston Texans, their run game looked like the would hurt a bit. However, Brown produced nicely considering the fact that the Bengals are a pass-first offense. Now as the NFL Draft approaches here quickly, the Bengals need to draft a complimentary back to Brown.

There are four specific prospects that should be on the Bengals’ radar throughout the draft. There’s no need to draft one in the first round. Day two is when the Bengals should be thinking about the running back talent that they can add to add with Brown.

4 RB prospects Bengals should strongly consider drafting to pair with Chase Brown

Kaleb Johnson - Iowa

Iowa has done an amazing job at producing some high quality offensive players in the NFL. Whether it’s on the offensive line or another position, Iowa is a very underrated school that can produce some solid NFL talent. Running back Kaleb Johnson could easily become the next great Hawkeye to join the NFL.

Johnson rushed for over 1,500 yards and recorded 21 touchdowns last season. He was heavily utilized in Iowa’s offense and he could easily be a second or third round pick for a team in the draft. The Bengals would be getting a bruiser type of back with Johnson who can take on third-down situations to keep the Bengals offense on the field.

TreVeyon Henderson - Ohio State

It would a homecoming for TreVeyon Henderson who played his college ball at Ohio State and was productive with the Buckeyes. He runs with force and can also catch out of the backfield. He would be a little bit of Chase Brown-like back but the production makes him more of an exciting potential runner for Cincinnati.

Henderson rushed for over 1,000 yards in two out of his four seasons at Ohio State, and also recorded 10+ rushing touchdowns in three out of four seasons. Keeping an Ohio running back in the state of Ohio to join forces with Chase Brown and the Bengals would be a dream setup for Bengals fans.

Devin Neal - Kansas

Much like TreVeyon Henderson, Devin Neal can take a short pass and turn up field for a massive gain. However, Neal is a strong runner, having rushed for 1,000+ yards the last three years with the Jayhawks and also had 32 touchdowns on the ground the last two seasons.

Neal looks like a perfect day three pick for the Bengals. Due to the fact that this is a strong running back class, Neal could be pushed down further the draft and board and could land right in the Bengals’ lap.

LeQuint Allen - Syracuse

Being an underrated prospect, LeQuint Allen has an opportunity to join the perfect situation and the Bengals could be that place. The former Syracuse running back capped off his college career with back-to-back 1,000+ rushing yard seasons and had 20 total touchdowns with the Orange last season.

Allen can cut to the outside and make a burst to gain some serious yardage, which opens up running lanes inside for the Bengals. Not to mention, the Bengals aren’t afraid to have their receivers block down field which is a great sign of success for Allen if he were on the Bengals.

Just like Neal, Allen would be a perfect day three player for the Bengals to consider bringing in to pair with Chase Brown.

More Bengals coverage and analysis: