4 winners (and 1 loser) for Bengals in dominant Week 16 win over Dolphins

For the second time in 15 games this season, the Cincinnati Bengals looked like an exceptional football team on Sunday. They strutted into Hard Rock Stadium, fresh off a 24-0 loss, and beat the soul out of the Miami Dolphins by a score of 45-21.

For all the chatter about Joe Burrow and his uncertain future, at least for one Week 16 afternoon, he self-actualized as the superstar quarterback who could capitalize on any and every opportunity when his defense gave him any help whatsoever.

Sure, it helped the Bengals' maligned defense that they faced an opposing QB in Quinn Ewers who was making his first NFL start. Ewers played well in the first half, but Cincinnati put the clamps on after the break, and the rout was on!

Winners and losers pieces are a lot fun to write in the aftermath of a blowout. Let's get to it.

Winner: Joe Burrow

Whatever depressive hangover Burrow had after getting shut out last week, he put it behind him in short order and played his best game of the year.

Count me among the many who were asking what on Earth the Bengals were doing in allowing him to start. Surely Joe Flacco could be trotted out there in a meaningless game. But Burrow insisted on playing, and did he ever play.

Joe Burrow: “I just want to play ball.”



25/32, 309 YDS, 4 TD vs Miami — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) December 21, 2025

Can the front office just get it together and give this man the help he deserves on the other side of the ball? When good QBs are on the other side of the field? Kthanks.

Winner: Chase Brown

More impressive than piling up 66 yards on 12 carries with a TD, Brown was exceptional as a pass-catcher in Miami, recording four grabs for another 43 yards and two additional scores.

What's weird is, like, where has this been all year? Granted, the Dolphins' linebackers are good as run defenders but can't cover to save their lives. Why Brown wasn't a bigger contributor in the pass game before, you know, Week 16 is further evidence that this coaching staff doesn't know how to adjust until it's too little, too late.

Can we get Mr. Brown some more targets next season? Would love to see it.

Loser: Geno Stone

The only sort of lowlight of the afternoon came when Stone, a pending free agent, whiffed so badly on De'Vone Achane in the open field that you'd think he wasn't trying to make a tackle.

This is the posture of a man who's ready to go a little further south. As in, vacationing in Cancun.

Stone continues to torpedo his free-agent value. The only fear with that is that the Bengals might capitalize on that, offer him a fringe-starter contract, and keep him as a starter alongside ascending safety Jordan Battle.

Just preparing all of us fans for the disappointment when this actually happens. As Bart Scott once famously said, "Can't wait."

Winner: Myles Murphy

Not that PFF grades are the end-all be-all, but the 2023 first-rounder continues to ball out, earning preliminary team-best grade of 90. That's straight-up elite. That's exactly what Cincinnati was hoping to get out of Murphy when he was first drafted out of Clemson.

Murphy had a tackle for loss and piled up five tackles in total without any misses. The Bengals were way too patient with him if you ask me. Better late than never to show something, though.

We'll see what happens when, ideally, the team is in playoff contention next season. At least for now, Murphy is a good silver lining to cling to on defense.

Winner: Jalen Davis

Hey Bengals, maybe sign this guy? Davis has been a practice squad staple since 2020. Why the coaching staff didn't promote him before games stopped mattering this season is a beautiful riddle us Who Dey Heads will probably never unravel.

Davis was manned up on Dolphins star Jaylen Waddle, recognized the route, and undercut him to make an interception. He's a clear upgrade in the slot over past first-round pick Dax Hill, who's obviously more comfortable on the boundary.

Will Cincinnati do the right thing, reward Davis with a moderate payday, and free up the scouting department to prioritize other areas this offseason? I have little faith, but maybe we'll see a pleasant surprise there.

