5 bold predictions for the Bengals in Week 1 vs. Browns

Following a drama-filled offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals kick off their 2025 campaign Sunday on the road against the Cleveland Browns.

With new faces, fresh opportunities, and a chance to shake off slow starts, Zac Taylor’s team aims to get off to a strong start.

Here are five bold predictions for the Bengals in Week 1. If any or all of these come to pass, brace yourselves for a brutal AFC North battle.

1. Joe Burrow flips the script with fast start, jumpstarting potential MVP bid

Despite blossoming into one of the NFL's top quarterbacks, Joe Burrow has struggled in season openers. He holds a Week 1 record of just 1–4 since entering the league, with the low point being an 82-yard performance against the Browns in 2023.

This year, however, several factors suggest the Bengals are better prepared than ever to avoid another slow start. For the first time in Zac Taylor’s tenure, the starters saw extended action in the preseason.

The hope was to shake off early-season rust and improve chemistry across all units. With real game reps under their belt, the Bengals should be more cohesive and better adjusted to regular-season speed.

Burrow also enters the season better prepared than ever. After dealing with offseason setbacks in each of his five years — including an ACL tear and appendicitis — the MVP candidate finally had a full summer to train. That might be all he needs to flip the script.

2. Jerry Jeudy goes off on Bengals' secondary for big fantasy day

The Bengals’ biggest weakness in 2024 was their defense. While the offense scored 27.8 points per game, ranking seventh in the NFL, the defense allowed 25.5 points, placing eighth-worst. With a new defensive coordinator in Al Golden, several injured players returning, and a few key offseason additions, there’s reason for optimism — but this unit is still likely to have soft spots.

The secondary could offer the widest range of outcomes on the roster. Despite heavy investment in players like Geno Stone and high draft picks such as Dax Hill and Cam Taylor-Britt, injuries and inconsistent play have kept the unit from clicking.

Given the Bengals' defensive changes this offseason, moderate improvement is a reasonable expectation. Still, the Browns veteran quarterback Joe Flacco presents a challenge, as his experience could give Cleveland an edge in Week 1 against a secondary still finding its identity.

Jerry Jeudy, the Browns’ No. 1 receiver, was a Top-15 draft pick who has shown flashes but hasn’t lived up to expectations. After four and a half seasons with Denver and a midseason trade in 2024, he’s now had a full offseason to settle in. Despite struggling against the Bengals in the past, expect Jeudy to catch six or seven passes for around 100 yards and a touchdown in Week 1.

3. Al Golden's defense gets four sacks, none of them are by Trey Hendrickson

The Bengals’ defensive line rivals the secondary as its most questionable unit heading into the season. While reigning sack leader Trey Hendrickson has returned after sitting out due to a contract dispute, he’s surrounded by mostly unproven talent. High draft picks like Myles Murphy and Shemar Stewart are tasked with helping turn the unit around.

Hendrickson’s absence during training camp may have actually boosted the younger players. Young talent Murphy, Stewart, and Joseph Ossai saw more reps against first-team offenses, gaining valuable experience. That could help them start the season strong.

Although Hendrickson is clearly the Bengals’ best defensive player, he may take a week or two to get fully up to speed. Meanwhile, the unproven players will need to step up. With the Browns unsure what to expect from this new-look defense and Flacco’s age limiting his mobility, expect multiple sacks from the Bengals’ younger pass rushers.

4. Chase Brown starts the season slow

After taking over as the Bengals’ lead back when Zack Moss went down midseason in 2024, Chase Brown exploded into a high-volume, league-winning fantasy asset. He enters 2025 with a clear path to similar production, especially with limited depth behind him in the Cincinnati backfield. Still, in an offense this loaded, not everyone can shine every week.

Opening the season on the road against a division rival is a tough ask, and the Bengals may lean on their biggest strength: the passing game. Burrow and his receivers were firing on all cylinders late last season, and that rhythm seemed to carry into the preseason. If they stick with what’s worked, Brown could be left in the shadows.

Fantasy managers shouldn’t panic — Brown’s workhorse role still gives him a high floor, especially in PPR formats. But in real-world terms, if Zac Taylor shifts away from the run game, Brown’s Week 1 numbers may end up being underwhelming.

5. Bengals fail to cover the spread but win 24-21 with late drive in the fourth quarter

At the end of the day, the only prediction that really matters is the final score. The Bengals can throw the ball all over the field and rack up sacks, but none of that counts if they don’t come away with a win. So, will they finally overcome their Week 1 demons — or falter again under pressure?

Most sportsbooks have the Bengals favored by 5.5 points. But in a heated divisional matchup, with both teams fresh and fully prepared, a six-point win feels like too tall a task — especially given the Bengals’ tendency to start slowly.

Instead, the Bengals trail 23–20 late in the fourth quarter. Joe Burrow gets the ball in his hands, shakes off the Week 1 curse, and leads a game-winning drive capped by a touchdown pass. Cincinnati pulls out a 27–23 victory to open the season 1–0.

