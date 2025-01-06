5 Cincinnati Bengals players who won't be back next season

Vonn Bell, Safety

The reunion between Vonn Bell and the Bengals probably didn't quite go how either team would have hoped. Bell was a key contributor on Cincinnati's defense when the team made consecutive deep playoff runs in 2021 and 2022. The Bengals then allowed him to walk in free agency in 2023, and he signed a three-year deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Things didn't work out too well for Bell in Carolina, as he was released after a single season. Perhaps that should have been a sign for the Bengals, but Cincinnati's secondary struggled mightily in his absence in '23, so when the opportunity to bring him back presented itself, it was a move that made sense.

Unfortunately, Bell, 30, has clearly lost a step, and as a result he was unable to have the desired impact in 2024. It took a while -- probably because of Lou Anarumo's loyalty -- but Bell was ultimately replaced in the starting lineup by Jordan Battle, and the secondary improved a bit as a result.

On the season as a whole, Bell played just 62 percent of defensive snaps, which represents a career low. For comparison's sake, he played over 95 percent of defensive snaps in all three of his previous seasons in Cincinnati. Given how impactful he was during his first stint with the Bengals, it makes sense why they wanted to bring him back, but at this point his days in Cincinnati are numbered.

Khalil Herbert, Running back

The Bengals traded for Khalil Herbert prior to the deadline in order to bolster the backfield, but he was used sparingly while suiting up for Cincinnati. Heading into the final weekend of the regular season, Herbert had just eight total carries for 45 yards in a Bengals uniform. He shouldered an increased workload in Week 18 due to an injury to Chase Brown, but he still compiled just 20 carries for 65 yards, which is an average of 3.5 yards per carry.

With his breakout 2024 campaign, Brown has clearly established himself as a three-down back, and also as the back of the future in Cincinnati. Behind him, Zack Moss still has another year remaining on the contract that he signed with Cincinnati last offseason, and it seems likely that he will be back with the Bengals, albeit in a reserve role.

There's a chance that the Bengals could look to bring back Herbert, but it seems unlikely. He just wasn't a big enough factor during his time with the team this season, and he'll likely land elsewhere as a result. When it comes to the Bengals backfield in 2025, it will likely consist of Brown, Moss and some cheap, young player(s) behind them.