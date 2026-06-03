Adam Schefter makes 'dangerous' Bengals prediction after Myles Garrett trade

In an offseason that has to be considered one of the Bengals' best ever, you wouldn't have thought it could keep getting better for Cincinnati.

However, Joe Burrow's biggest AFC North nemesis, Myles Garrett, was traded to the Rams this week, meaning that Burrow won't have to face off against him twice a year anymore.

It's a huge boost to the Bengals, as Garrett has sacked Burrow more times than any other player, 16 times in 14 games. With the reigning Defensive Player of the Year now headed to the NFC, things are just getting better and better for Burrow and the Bengals.

Adam Schefter makes bold 2026 Bengals prediction

After the trade, NFL insider Adam Schefter spoke up for the Bengals, saying that they have reason to believe that they could be on for a return, not just to the playoffs, but to the Super Bowl, too. Maybe we'll meet the Rams and Garrett again.

Schefter said that with a healthy Burrow, and an improved defense, there is no reason why Cincinnati can't be one of the big contenders in 2026.

"If Joe Burrow is healthy, they're probably going to be playing with a lead a lot of the time, and if they're playing with the lead, it takes a lot of the pressure off what should be a much improved defense. Joe Burrow himself has said that this is the best roster that he's played with in Cincinnati, and if we go back and look, the Bengals did go to a Super Bowl before, nearly won it in Los Angeles with Joe Burrow playing. He thinks this roster might be better. And let's also remember this: their schedule is about as easy as any schedule in the league. It is set up, it is set up for the Bengals to have a big year and for them to be a dangerous team."

Although the Browns did get back a stud to replace Garrett from the Rams in rising third-year pass rusher Jared Verse, he doesn't quite have the same finishing ability as Garrett at this point in his career. The upside seems limitless, but it's not like Cincinnati is taking Cleveland lightly all of a sudden now that Garrett has left the AFC North.

Having said that, the path to the division crown is a lot clearer, and the odds of sweeping the Browns this season shortened significantly in the wake of Garrett's departure.

With optimism comes Super Bowl expectations in Cincinnati

The only issue for the Bengals now is that unlike in 2021, when they made an unexpected Super Bowl run, the whole of the NFL is talking them up. There's no underdog story here, the Bengals have every reason to believe that they are one of the top teams, not just in the AFC, but in the NFL as a whole.

With Garrett no longer facing them twice every season, a favourable schedule otherwise, an improved defense, and (hopefully) a healthy Burrow, expectations will be higher than ever. It is up to Cincinnati to deliver...now.