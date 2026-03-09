AFC enemy snipes ideal Bengals free agent right as tampering window opens

The NFL's legal tampering window for free agency is open, and the Cincinnati Bengals are down one of their most ideal open market targets right out of the gates.

Amid scuttlebutt that the Bengals would possibly be the most aggressive team in signing defensive free agents, they had the chance to steal a strong starter on their front from the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens.

Instead, Cincinnati fans watched helplessly as another legit contender in the conference swooped in to nab him.

Dre'Mont Jones set to join AFC champion Patriots on lucrative 3-year contract

In my mock Bengals offseason for the ages, I advocated strongly for John Franklin-Myers since he's such an effective pass rusher who can win from the inside and on the edge. Recent Ravens standout Dre'Mont Jones has a similar skill set, and somewhere in the Stripe Hype archives, you'll find me stumping for him as a free-agent pickup multiple times.

Well there goes that dream. Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz reported that Jones will be signing with the New England Patriots on a three-year, $39 million contract. Jones ranked 53rd on FanSided's top 110 free agents list. I'd have him higher, since he has 34 sacks over the last six seasons.

If anyone knows firsthand how valuable a player like Jones is in the trenches, it's Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. Putting a thicc pass rusher in Jones on the edge to complement New England's excellent tackle duo of Milton Williams and Christian Barmore bodes well for the Pats' chances of repeating as AFC East champs at the very least.

As for the Bengals' side of this, well, can't say it's a shock that they were slow on the trigger. Jones' contract is very manageable. Depending on the structure, it's most likely a glorified two-year deal. That'd be right in Cincinnati's wheelhouse given the uncertainty around the futures of defensive ends Myles Murphy and Shemar Stewart.

Perhaps Duke Tobin will shy away from free agents at the position since the top player available, Trey Hendrickson, was just on the Bengals. Investing a similar amount in someone near the top of the market, whilst letting Hendrickson walk for nothing and destroying that relationship, would be a tough look for the front office.

I'd rather see Cincinnati invest in the safety position as the No. 1 investment, along with the linebacker corps. Both those spots are in dire need of a veteran starter and leadership in general. Tobin could do a lot worse than the Chiefs' combination of safety Bryan Cook, a Cincinnati native, and linebacker Leo Chenal.