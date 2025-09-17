AFC North power rankings shaken up after season-altering Week 2

Not all of the games in Week 2 came down to the last second for each of the AFC North teams, like what happened last week. However, the action and outcomes were just as impactful, and even more so in certain aspects.

The Bengals lost Joe Burrow. The Browns are already out of hope for the season. The Steelers are trending down. And the Ravens look dominant after stumbling out of the blocks. And we are only two weeks into the season.

Now that we have a chance to catch our breath, here is a look at the AFC North Power Rankings heading into Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season.

4. Cleveland Browns off to the worst kind of 0-2 start

Apparently, Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit was right in saying Derrick Henry is not hard to tackle. Who would have thought? The Browns’ stingy run defense held the all-world running back to 23 yards on 11 carries.

However, that was not enough to prevent the Browns from taking an unmitigated thrashing at the talons of the Ravens, 41-17. In doing so, Cleveland falls to 0-2 on the season. More importantly, they are 0-2 within the division after snatching defeat from the jaws of victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.

Whatever chances you or the Browns themselves thought they had at the start of the season are almost entirely gone after only two weeks.

Now the Elves have the Packers coming to town on Sunday. It is hard to envision a scenario in which they won’t be 0-3 after that matchup.

No, Joe Flacco did not get benched after the first week. However, we should expect to see more of Dillon Gabriel in short order. The Browns organization will want to get a good, long look at their rookie third-round pick to see what they have in him. And why not, with the season already getting away from them?

3. Pittsburgh Steelers fall flat in home opener as concerns mount

The Pittsburgh Steelers experienced a disappointing home opener, losing to the Seattle Seahawks 31-17. They fall to 1-1 as a result. The Steel Curtain defense looked more like tissue paper as Seattle running back Kenneth Walker ran for 105 yards on 13 carries.

And it took two games for the Aaron Rodgers chariot to turn back into a pumpkin, which comes just in time for the Halloween rush. Rodgers completed 54.5% of his passes for 203 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Pittsburgh gave up more than 30 points in both of the first two games. The New York Jets and the Seahawks scored 32 and 31, respectively, against a team that is known for its defense. Pittsburgh now ranks 29th in points surrendered.

It isn't easy to envision a scenario where Mike Tomlin continues his streak of non-losing seasons if Rodgers continues to play like he did in Week 2. And even more so if the defense turns out performances like they have over the first two weeks of the season.

The Steelers take on the Patriots on Sunday and should have a good opportunity to keep pace with the Bengals and Ravens.

2. Baltimore Ravens bounce back in statement win

The reason that the Bengals got the nod over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 was thanks to their interdivisional victory over the Browns. Now the Ravens have the same AFC North record with a win of their own over the Browns. And they did it in a more dominating fashion.

The Ravens beat the brakes off the Browns 41-17. Lamar Jackson was dominant, throwing for 225 yards and four touchdowns.

Nevertheless, it was not enough to overtake the Bengals in this week’s power rankings. Not yet anyway. Baltimore’s +23-point differential is the second-best in the NFL. Their 81 points scored lead the NFL. The Bills are second in that category, 10 points behind the Ravens.

If Jackson continues to play like he did in the first two weeks, while receiving minimal help from Henry, he could be in line for another MVP-type season. But before we get too far ahead of ourselves, the Ravens must catch the team at the top of the AFC North.

Baltimore plays next on Monday Night Football against the Detroit Lions. What a shootout that should be.

1. Cincinnati Bengals stay undefeated, lose Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals played another nail-biter for the second consecutive week. And once again, they came out on the winning side of the coin, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-27.

Unfortunately, the Bengals suffered the most significant loss of the weekend, as quarterback Joe Burrow will be out for at least three months. In a best-case scenario, he could return in Week 16 versus the Miami Dolphins if that timeline holds.

But if Cincinnati is still in the hunt, they should not need Burrow’s services to defeat the Dolphins, who look like a train wreck waiting to happen. That would give him an extra week of preparation.

That is way off into the future. For now, the Cincinnati Bengals are 2-0. They have a 1-0 division record and are alone in first place in the AFC North. The Bengals must improve in every facet of the game moving forward. Pass blocking, rushing attack, and defense must be better if they are to stay in first place.

Cincinnati plays the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. No, it is not a revenge game for Jake Browning. Been there, done that. But hopefully, he can help extend the Bengals’ winning streak against the Vikings to three.

It is still early in the season, but even after just two games, the identities of the AFC North teams are starting to reveal themselves. But in a week-to-week NFL season, the power rankings, like the standings, will see a fair amount of changes.

But let’s hope that at least one team’s identity will continue to be what it currently is, with the Bengals being undefeated and alone at the top of the division. But without Burrow, how long can we count on that to be the case?

