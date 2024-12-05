AFC North Power Rankings: Steelers claim top spot after besting Bengals in Week 13
By Glenn Adams
The topsy-turvy nature at the top of the AFC North shows how competitive and exciting the race for the divisional championship will be down the stretch. We are impatiently waiting for the Week 16 meeting between the Ravens and Steelers.
Unfortunately for the Bengals and Browns, the consistent nature at the bottom of the division tells a different, more somber story. The only question for Ohio's two teams is can they play spoiler against their division rivals? The biggest battle ahead for them is making sure they don’t finish last in the divisional power rankings.
But before we get ahead of ourselves, here are the AFC North Power Rankings following Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season.
4. Cleveland Browns (3-9)
Despite a solid effort, the Browns lost to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night, 41-32 in Week 13. One of the topics we've discussed before is the Jameis Winston experience and that rollercoaster ride was on full display under the lights. Winston threw for 497 yards and four touchdowns. He also threw three interceptions. Two of those were returned for touchdowns.
Cleveland's "points allowed" total is creeping into Ravens and Bengals territory. That isn't somewhere any defense wants to be. Their points scored ranks 30th in the NFL. Lack of scoring plus a wilting defense adds up to the worst points differential in the AFC North.
The Browns take on the Steelers for the second time in three games in Week 14. Perhaps Cleveland will manage yet another upset within the division.
3. Cincinnati Bengals (4-9)
The Bengals had everything to play for on Sunday when they played their divisional rival, the Steelers. Unfortunately, only the offense appeared to get the memo like so many weeks this season.
The Bengals scored 31 points on one of the best defenses in the league this season. But, scoring over 30 wasn't enough to win, as they lost 44-38.
Some fans want to see Lou Anarumo immediately exit stage left. However, those fans are likely tilting at windmills as the organization is not likely to make such a move with only five games left in the season.
Nevertheless, Cincinnati's defense looks unsalvageable. Giving up 44 points to a staff, record label, and crew that didn't score more than 40 points in a game since 2018 is a final straw type of deal.
As shocking as it is to see that the Browns are not yet officially eliminated from the playoffs, it is equally surprising to know that this is also the case for Cincinnati. This is another reason the Bengals are unlikely to dismiss their defensive coordinator during the season.
The Bengals will continue the three-week streak of AFC North teams playing on Monday Night football when they face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14.
2. Baltimore Ravens (8-5)
Last week, the Ravens wrested the top spot away from the Steelers. This week, Baltimore’s perch sits a bit lower.
We hate to kick a Raven when he’s down. However, Justin Tucker is not the same kicker that haunts the nightmares of his AFC North opponents. On Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, Tucker missed two field goals and an extra point, costing his team seven points. Baltimore lost by five points.
There is no guarantee that the Ravens would have won if Tucker made those kicks. The game could have played out differently. Nevertheless, with the final score being 24-19, there is no denying that those missed kicks played a most pivotal role in the game’s outcome.
Despite their low-scoring output against the Eagles’ defense, the Ravens are tied with the Detroit Lions for the most points scored in the NFL. Their +65 point differential is the second-best in the AFC North, behind the Steelers.
The Ravens play the New York Giants next in a game where Baltimore will be heavily favored.
1. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-3)
The Steelers land at one on this week’s power rankings thanks to their 44-38 victory over the Bengals.
Pittsburgh’s offense torched Cincinnati’s defense. Russell Wilson threw for 414 yards and three touchdowns. Those were the second-most yards thrown by Wilson in his career. 44 points were the most points scored by the Steelers since November 2018.
One of the talking points surrounding the Steelers this week is that they have an explosive offense thanks to a resurgent Russell Wilson. While that may be the case, context is important.
Pittsburgh’s game against the Bengals was the first time the Steelers scored 40 points this season. It was the only time they scored more than 30 points this year.
For future Steelers opponents and the Steelers themselves, it is important to note that their offense is not that potent. They just ran up against a Bengals defense with a lame-duck defensive coordinator.
Nonetheless, the Steelers sit atop the AFC North standings and power rankings. They boast the best scoring differential in the division. Despite giving up 38 points, they have the best-scoring defense in the division and the third-best in the conference.
They play three divisional opponents and the Kansas City Chiefs in their final five games. They now have goals that extend beyond the division as they pursue the top seed in the AFC.