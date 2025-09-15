After Joe Burrow injury, Bengals receive far better news on another key player

The Cincinnati Bengals could really use some good news right about now. In the wake of the latest update on Joe Burrow's turf toe injury, which will require surgery and sideline him for three months at minimum, there's not a lot of hope for Who Dey Nation to cling to.

Lost in the aftermath of the Bengals' thrilling 31-27 Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and the obvious Burrow devastation was the fact that another key player went down for Cincinnati. So much was happening in the chaotic game itself that it was easy to lose track of this sad subplot.

But wouldn't you believe it? The Bengals actually got a positive update on a rookie who'll be critical in deciding their fate as the 2025 season rolls along.

Shemar Stewart injury not as severe as initially feared

An electrifying NFL debut by first-round pick Shemar Stewart helped drive the Bengals to a Week 1 victory in Cleveland. In addition to Burrow exiting the field on Sunday, though, Stewart also hobbled to the sidelines in the fourth quarter of Week 2's tilt versus the Jags. Did not look good at all.

The team announced Stewart was out the rest of the game with an ankle injury. It turns out that the Texas A&M product also had a knee issue, but Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz dropped a line that suggests Stewart will return to action sooner rather than later:

"Sources: #Bengals rookie DE Shemar Stewart, who left Sunday’s game with an ankle/knee injury and was seen on crutches, is believed to have avoided anything major. The current expectation is it’s a week-to-week injury and he will be back sooner than later."

Dear lord. This is the last thing the Bengals need. They've had enough trouble getting an immediate, high-end impact from several top draft picks. Stewart was the exception to that at least in Week 1, posting an elite 88.9 PFF grade as a premier disruptive force despite not recording an official tackle.

Stewart had two total tackles in Week 2, but struggled along with all other Bengals pass-rushers not named Trey Hendrickson to generate pressure on Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Missing much of the offseason program due to a contract holdout didn't stop Stewart from living up to the draft hype early on. Unfortunately, his promising trajectory has gotten snuffed out through two games, and we'll just have to see what his timeline for a return to the gridiron looks like.

While Stewart recovers, Cincinnati will have to lean a lot on the likes of disappointing 2023 first-rounder Myles Murphy and Joseph Ossai. I've been on record time and again about how the Bengals need to upgrade their depth at defensive end.

One silver lining here: Cincinnati recently added EDGE defenders Isaiah Foskey and Myles Cole to the practice squad. Foskey is a past Saints second-round pick who's reunited with his former Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden. Cole boasts an intriguing athletic profile as a size-speed specimen at 6-foot-6, 278 pounds.

Not holding my breath or suggesting Foskey or Cole can provide enough juice to cure this ailing Bengals pass rush with Stewart on the sidelines. At least the team is trying something to upgrade the position, though. Expect Foskey to get a call up to the active roster in short order. Cole might, too, in the unfortunate event that Cincinnati suffers another injury blow at the defensive end spot.

