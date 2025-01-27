Al Golden explains what it will take for Bengals to have a championship defense

The Cincinnati Bengals had a championship-level offense in 2024. Star quarterback Joe Burrow led the NFL in completions, passing yards and tossing touchdowns, while stud wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase led the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

The defense, however, was far from championship-level, and the unit held the Bengals back from qualifying for postseason play or reaching the full potential of the team. That's why defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was fired and replaced with Al Golden.

Al Golden plans to empower his players on the defensive side of the football

During his introductory press conference with Cincinnati, Golden explained what it will take for the Bengals to develop a championship-level defense.

"For us to be a championship defense we're going to have to be empowered," Golden said. "... At some point you have to turn the keys over to the players. ... Ultimately, we want to be really good at tackling and doing the little things well. I think one heartbeat, core fundamentals that bind us and then ultimately a team that is player-driven."

"One heartbeat. Core fundamentals... and a team that is player driven." - DC Al Golden on what it'll take to have a championship level defense. pic.twitter.com/6EylSMZFgQ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 27, 2025

Let's unpack that a little bit, because player empowerment sounds great on paper, but in order for that to work, you have to have the right players in place, and it certainly seems like that's not necessarily the case in Cincinnati.

Lou Anarumo took the fall for Cincinnati's defensive struggles over the past couple of seasons, but you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who says that he isn't a good coach. The more likely scenario is that he was hamstrung by underwhelming defensive personnel, as Jason Kelce recently suggested.

"I don't think they had the horses on defense that they've had in the past and Lou got handcuffed," Kelce said. "I don't know that it made sense. He's proven how good of a defensive coordinator he is with good players."

Outside of defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who led the NFL in sacks in 2024, the Bengals don't really have any home run hitters on defense, and they don't have a particular area where they excel as a unit. They were susceptible against the run and against the pass, and they basically need upgrades at all three levels: On the line, at linebacker and in the secondary. They'll have to make those upgrades through the draft and free agency. Perhaps some will come internally with the development of young players.

So, while Golden was oozing optimism at his introductory presser, it's tough to feel too great about his player empowerment plan until the requisite roster improvements are made.