Andrew Whitworth just made the best case for Bengals-Maxx Crosby trade yet

It doesn't take a genius to figure out what the Cincinnati Bengals need to have success, outside of a healthy Joe Burrow: A better defense. While fans expect Duke Tobin and Co. to address that need this offseason, they've been expecting that for years, to no avail.

Andrew Whitworth, who non-Bengals fans often forget he spent a decade in Cincinnati, was asked on the latest episode of Fitz & Whit, with former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, about what the Bengals need to do to improve this offseason. His answer echoed the fanbase's.

"Well, I think this is a pretty easy one: Defense would be a great place to start," Whitworth said. "This is the most critical year in this era under Joe Burrow."

Andrew Whitworth wants Bengals to land Maxx Crosby at all costs

Whitworth certainly increased the urgency of the Cincinnati front office's decision-making with the latter half of his above statement. Along that same line, he made quite the argument for trying to pry superstar edge rusher Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders' hands.

"If it's trading for Maxx Crosby ... That'd be a lot of capital to try and figure out how to get that worked out. But that would be the young guy, tone-setter, the example for your defense every single day," Whitworth said. "You got some D-linemen there that are young guys who you want to play better? Put one of the hardest-playing, best guys that any young D-lineman could follow in the world, in Maxx Crosby, around him. Pay him the money, spend the draft pick, the 10th pick, if you have to. Put the example in the room. So, to me, my biggest prediction, Fitz? Go get Maxx Crosby at all costs."

Don't let the Bengals' 6-11 record during the 2025 NFL season fool you. This team is in a contending window. And while the Raiders and their fanbase are optimistic that they finally got a head coach hire right, they're headed for a full-fledged rebuild. The timelines don't match up in Las Vegas.

Trading Crosby could very well kickstart their rebuild even more, and the five-time Pro Bowler could be the missing piece for Cincinnati to rise from the ashes in the AFC North. As Whitworth mentioned, what Crosby provides cannot simply be measured in sacks or tackles for loss.

Players like Shemar Stewart need a Maxx Crosby in their corner. Players like Joe Burrow need to be challenged by Maxx Crosby every day at practice. The ripple effect of adding a superstar of his stature goes far beyond what he simply provides on Sundays in the box score.

Giving up the 10th pick may be a bit rich, but that is the cost of doing business. Las Vegas would undoubtedly accept that deal. And, based on Tobin's recent history of drafting defensive ends, it's hard to imagine that the Bengals find a better player than Crosby in April.

The Raiders desperately need to spend cash this offseason, so their front office could restructure Crosby's contract and still pay him, making Crosby exponentially cheaper, at least in the short term, for the Bengals.

Las Vegas will have no shortage of suitors if it decides to deal Crosby, and it's not like he has a no-trade clause. The Raiders will send him to the highest bidder, and it sounds like Whitworth is in lock-step with Bengals fans in his hope that it'll be Cincinnati.