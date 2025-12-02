The arrow might finally be pointing up for struggling Bengals draft pick

The Cincinnati Bengals didn't exactly win over fans in the 2025 NFL Draft. They seemed to continue a disturbing trend of bad rookie classes, took big-swing risks left and right, and started all that with raw first-round defensive end Shemar Stewart.

Two of the next three selections were off-ball linebackers who were thrust into duty before they were ready. They're a huge reason why the defense struggled so much throughout the first half of the 2025 campaign.

Only now it feels like Cincinnati is turning a corner on that side of the ball. Perhaps adjustments could've been made sooner, but one potential draft bust may turn out to be a hit.

Bengals DC Al Golden impressed with Barrett Carter's growth amid defense's improvement

Make no mistake, fourth-round rookie linebacker Barrett Carter is still tackling the NFL's learning curve. He was given green dot duties at the heart of the Bengals' defense when the team decided to bench Logan Wilson, and then trade him to Dallas.

Carter hasn't exactly answered the bell at every turn. His PFF grade ranks 82nd out of 84 qualifying linebackers, with Cincinnati second-rounder Demetrius Knight Jr. in dead-last.

Anyway, defensive coordinator Al Golden said to reporters Monday after Thanksgiving's 32-14 drubbing of the Ravens that he sees encouraging signs of progress from the Clemson product, via SI's Jay Morrison.

"I thought Barrett played really well the other night...It was one unfortunate missed tackle, which we have to clean up, but I thought his command was really good. [...] In terms of Barrett, that's a lot on a young guy, especially when the guy next to you is a young guy. [...] He's really grown up, and the last three weeks he's done a great job with his line of scrimmage command."

For whatever juice Carter brings as an occasional blitzer and an increasingly surer tackler, he's a flat-out liability in coverage. The 23-year-old has let up 47 receptions on 52 targets (90.4%!) for 559 yards and two TDs, good for a passer rating allowed of 124.3.

I mean it really doesn't get much worse than that. Any improvement in that area would be welcome. Veteran nickel Jalen Davis has solidified the cornerback corps alongside DJ Turner and Dax Hill. It'd be awesome to see signs of life in the passing game from Carter and/or Knight when they're out in space. At least minimize yards after catch, fellas!

OK but all the obvious drawbacks of Carter playing heavy snaps aside, it at least seems like he's digesting the scheme better, and is playing a little headier brand of football.

Golden's endorsements haven't exactly blown me away in the past. Before the season kicked off, he was gassing up the likes of Oren Burks and Kris Jenkins Jr., only to have them contribute minimally across the front seven. Guess we'll all find out together soon enough whether Golden's optimism on Carter is well-placed or misguided.

