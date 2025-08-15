Ascending Bengals star named team's most likely first-time Pro Bowler in 2025

The Cincinnati Bengals' offense goes as far as Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins take it. But is one of the most underrated players in the league about to get his time amongst the stars? One NFL analyst thinks so.

Kevin Patra of NFL.com listed Chase Brown as his player to represent the Bengals as a first-time Pro Bowler heading into the 2025 NFL season.

Of Brown, Patra wrote, in part, “Last year, Brown saw a light box on 52% of his rushing attempts, the second-highest rate in the NFL (among those with a minimum of 200 carries). The usage plus the offense plus the talent give Brown an excellent chance to break into the Pro Bowl.”

Chase Brown was underrated from the start

Brown was an overlooked running back since his college days at the University of Illinois. There isno way that he should have lasted until the fifth round.

Brown was not a steal. Teams sometimes don’t know what they are doing when it comes to the draft. It will never not be shocking how the words of "experts" don’t match what the game film shows. Such was the case with the former Fighting Illini runner.

It took a season, but once Joe Mixon landed with the Texans in 2024, Brown got the chance to showcase what he can do. But even then, the Bengals foolishly considered placing him second on the depth chart when they acquired the less-explosive Zack Moss in free agency.

But through it all, Brown just continued to work and thrive.

Chase Brown's path to the Pro Bowl features stiff competition

When it comes to making the Pro Bowl for the AFC, Brown will have his work cut out — especially playing in a system that leans more on the pass game than the rushing attack.

Last year’s Pro Bowlers were Derrick Henry, James Cook, Jonathan Taylor, and the aforementioned ex-Bengal Mixon. Along with them, Brown will need to fend off other big names such as De'Von Achane, who had 78 receptions for the Dolphins last season.

There are also a pair of talented rookies who are primed to burst onto the scene in first-round picks Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton.

Making the AFC Pro Bowl won’t be a layup by any means with such a wealth of star power at the position. Nevertheless, we believe that Brown belongs in the conversation for best back in the league, right there with last year’s selections.

Fantasy Football owners should take notice of Chase Brown

Recently, Brown’s name began to circulate through football circles because of his fantasy value. But even there, he is underrated according to Fantasy Football experts.

Justin Edwards of Bleacher Report wrote an article titled “Chase Brown Shouldn’t Be Dropping to Round 4. In that, Edwards writes, “…Brown’s role could vary week-to-week. Still, he projects as the Bengals’ lead back and carries strong RB2 value in one of the NFL’s most efficient offenses.”

Manifesting fantasy into real life

It sure feels like the 2025 season is the time for Brown to break out as a bona fide star. He is the unquestioned RB1 in Cincinnati. And despite all of the post-draft buzz around Tahj Brooks and the return of Samaje Perine, expect Brown to get the lion's share of touches this year.

Now is the time for that fantasy recognition to translate to real-life accolades. And that could begin with a Pro Bowl season on the horizon for the rising star, thus proving Patra correct.

But why stop there? Brown could add even more hardware to his resume this season. An AFC All-Pro would look good on him.

