The Bengals kick the season off at Paycor Stadium on September 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Last year's NFC South champions won't prove an easy test, especially as Baker Mayfield has become a reliable signal caller for Todd Bowles.

Seeing as expectations are high in Cincinnati this season, the impetus will be on the Bengals' defense to show they've improved, and hopefully cause Mayfield as many problems as possible. If so, it should allow Joe Burrow and the offense to run away with the game and get the season off to the perfect start.

Mayfield tipped for interceptions boom in 2026

Last season, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback recorded 11 interceptions across the season, one of the lowest counts of starting QBs in the NFL. However, according to PFF's Mark Chichester, Mayfield's interception numbers are expected to increase in 2026.

"Mayfield’s 2025 season ranked seventh among the luckiest quarterback seasons in the league, fueled by a turnover-worthy-throw-to-interception conversion rate of just 25.0% on 20 turnover-worthy throws. Defenders dropped six additional would-be interceptions, and Mayfield finished with 11 interceptions despite league-average outcomes projecting closer to 14."

If Mayfield's interception numbers are expected to increase next season, we may see a situation where one big play on one of his throws could swing the Week 1 clash in Cincinnati's favour.

DJ Turner could be the Week 1 X-factor for the Bengals

After an offseason where Mike Evans left Tampa after 12 years, the Bucs' passing game, now heavily relies on second-year wideout Emeka Egbuka. The 23-year-old had a fantastic rookie season, recording 938 yards for six touchdowns. Seeing as Chris Godwin has seen a lot of recent injuries, Egbuka has been named on the Bucs' depth chart as the wide receiver one.

DJ Turner has arguably been the Bengals' best cornerback over the past two seasons and has become a reliable outside corner for Al Golden. In the season opener, Turner will likely face off against Egbuka the most and so receive the most targets.

With Mayfield predicted to produce more interceptions this season, DJ Turner could find himself being the most important Bengals player to add to that total right out of the gates.

If Burrow and the offense does it's job, one big play from Turner could be the decider. He hopes to improve on last year, when he recorded just two interceptions. A Week 1 pick against Mayfield would be the perfect way for Turner to start the new season.