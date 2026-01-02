Bengals' $14 million letdown may be playing last snap for Cincinnati in Week 18

It's easy to be cynical, cast blame, and hurtle soon-to-be-paid-off, pun-intended stones at the Cincinnati Bengals' front office. To invoke one of Joe Burrow's passions, the Bengals' brass is like a collection of fossils animated for the 21st century.

If there's one thing Duke Tobin and the gang struggle most over, it's admitting mistakes. Whether players develop too late for it to truly matter, or the implicit messaging is real-time defiance in the midst of colossal on-field ineptitude, Cincinnati's evaluators struggle with accountability as a collective.

As Burrow begs the organization for change this offseason, one way they can turn over a new leaf is by parting ways with a past free-agent signee who simply hasn't panned out.

Bengals safety Geno Stone likely on the way out in free agency after Week 18 vs. Browns

Among the many pending free agents hitting the gridiron for the Bengals on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, starting safety Geno Stone stands out as the likeliest to walk.

Stone was a Baltimore Ravens ballhawk once upon a time. Who Dey Heads were thrilled to poach him from an AFC North rival. Only Stone didn't hold up his end of the bargain. He's one of the worst tackling safeties in the league, and ranks in the 80s among PFF's 90+ qualified safeties over the past two seasons.

Just listen to what some of the locals are saying. Doesn't take rocket science or advanced football knowledge to know Stone hasn't been up to snuff.

With Al Golden’s comment about Geno Stone this week, it raises some real questions. Are the Bengals going to re-sign him or let him walk?



- @ReidMausRadio shares his thoughts ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/9PcCnQtco2 — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) January 2, 2026

Having already taken a pay cut prior to the 2025 campaign from his initial two-year, $14 million contract, Stone was on thin ice as it was. His role in a defense that was historically awful through the first half of the season only furthers the case to let him leave.

The Bengals really need to get serious about upgrading their defense. Not with developmental draft picks. Not with bargain-bin free agents like Stone will be once he hits the open market. With actual starting-caliber players.

There's a world where Cincinnati decides to bring Stone back, since his value is at an all-time low. He turns 27 in April, and the brain trust could be persuaded to believe Stone just needs a second year in defensive coordinator Al Golden's system to validate the decision to sign him in 2024.

This type of thing happens way too often. Does anyone think Joe Burrow would be thrilled to welcome Stone back into the fold, in lieu of a competitor for the latter's job? He may not say it publicly, but Burrow would be livid behind closed doors.

Make the right decision, Bengals. Let Week 18 be the last time Geno Stone suits up for the team.

