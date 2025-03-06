Bengals' 2024 opponent emerges as a suitor for Trey Hendrickson via trade

Let's take a trip back to Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season. The Cincinnati Bengals hosted the upstart Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Commanders pulled out a 38-33 victory over the Bengals in that game to hand Cincinnati its third straight loss to start the season.

As the season progressed, the Commanders went on to make a run all the way to the NFC Championship game, while the Bengals failed to qualify for postseason play for a second consecutive season. Now, Washington might try to poach one of Cincinnati's best players.

Commanders, Falcons emerge as potential suitors for Trey Hendrickson

Following the surprising news that the Bengals have granted Trey Hendrickson permission to seek a trade out of Cincinnati, the Commanders have emerged as a potential suitor for the star defensive end, per Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.

The Atlanta Falcons are also interested in trading for Hendrickson, and more suitors are likely to emerge now that he's been granted permission to seek a trade.

There's a premium on edge rushers in the NFL right now, and Hendrickson is one of the best. He led the entire NFL in sacks in 2024 and has recorded 35 over the past two seasons. Yes he's 30 years old, but he has shown no signs of slowing down at this point in his career.

Hendrickson was easily Cincinnati's best defensive player last season, and they should be trying to keep him around. But, this is the Bengals we're talking about here -- the cheapest organization in the NFL. They consistently let top talent walk away from the organization, and it's looking like Hendrickson will be the next in a long line.

It's important to point out that just because the Bengals granted Hendrickson permission to seek a trade doesn't necessarily mean that one will come to fruition. The Bengals will likely need to be enamored with an offer to follow through with it.

Technically, the Bengals and Hendrickson could still come to an agreement on an extension over the offseason, but it's not looking likely at this point.