Bengals 2025 draft picks set after compensatory picks were announced

The Cincinnati Bengals' selections in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft are now set in stone following the announcement for the compensatory picks for the draft.

For those unaware, compensatory picks are annually awarded by the league to teams that lost more or better compensatory free agents than they signed in the previous year. The picks are slotted between Rounds 3 to 7 based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost. The formula that determines compensatory free agents is based on salary, playing time and postseason honors, per the NFL.

15 teams received compensatory picks this year, but unfortunately the Bengals weren't one of those teams. That means that the Bengals won't get any extra picks in the draft.

Full list of Cincinnati Bengals 2025 NFL Draft picks

With no extra picks coming their way, the Bengals have six total selections in the '25 Draft. It would be seven, but the team traded its seventh-round pick to the Chicago Bears for running back Khalil Herbert prior to the trade deadline.

So, while they won't have a pick in the seventh and final round of the draft the Bengals will have a pick in each of the previous six rounds. Here's a look at those six selections, and where they will fall numerically in each round:

Round 1, Pick 17

Round 2, Pick 49

Round 3, Pick 81

Round 4, Pick 119

Round 5, Pick 153

Round 6, Pick 193

After having the No. 18 overall pick in the 2024 Draft last year and using it on offensive tackle Amarius Mims, the Bengals will have the No. 17 overall pick this year. This is the fifth time that the Bengals have had the 17th pick in franchise history.

Last time the Bengals had the No. 17 selection was back in 2012. They used the pick on cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, who went on to play eight seasons in Cincinnati.

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from Thursday, April 24 to Saturday, April 26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.