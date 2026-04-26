Bengals 2026 NFL Draft grades point to best rookie class in years

The Cincinnati Bengals' 2026 NFL Draft class was already going to be a strong one, and it has nothing to do with any of the incoming rookies. For the first time in a long time, Cincinnati made a true all-in move by trading the 10th overall pick for All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence.

In an offseason full of moves to upgrade the defense, the Lawrence trade stands out as the most aggressive and impactful. Any other talent the Bengals could add to either side of the ball via the draft felt like figurative gravy.

Expectations were admittedly low for Duke Tobin and Cincinnati's scouting department. There were some puzzling moments throughout the draft, yet for the most part, this incoming crop of prospects could prove to be the Bengals' best overall haul since Joe Burrow entered the NFL in 2020.

The Bengals didn’t have a first-round draft pick, but they made their mid and late-round picks count.



They received tremendous value with their Round 6 and Round 7 picks.



Cincinnati took two centers in the 2026 draft, both later than expected.



In addition, they added a tight… pic.twitter.com/GixfhHs9rq — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 26, 2026

Without further ado, let's get into some grades for every Bengals pick — with the understanding, of course, that the final verdict on any of these players won't be decided for at least two years.

Bengals draft grades headlined by Cashius Howell & strong value late on Day 3

Round 2, Pick 41 — Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

Not to be start this thing off super weird, but Cashius Howell put together one of the greatest introductory press conferences for a Bengals draft pick in recent memory. The man radiates charisma, confidence, maturity, and professionalism whilst coming across totally genuine.

Can't recommend watching Howell's full presser enough. Obviously, winning at the podium doesn't mean much if you're a nothing burger on the field. Good news! Howell has the juice as a pass rusher to be a rare immediate-impact player, which is nice change of pace from the Bengals' recent top picks.

Seriously though. Al Golden has a very specific vision for Howell, and it's an exciting one for the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year who had 11.5 sacks in 2025. There's even a chance he'll rotate in to get snaps at off-ball linebacker in certain subpackages. Great value pick in that sense.

The big knock on Howell is short arm length. His limbs are shorter than those of Rueben Bain Jr. It just probably doesn't matter, because Howell has maybe the most explosive first step off the edge of anyone in this class other than No. 2 overall pick David Bailey.

Grade: A

Round 2 and Round 3 picks speak to the media.



Presented by @GetEero https://t.co/d3bGty3TfK — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 25, 2026

Round 3, Pick 72 — Tacario Davis, CB, Washington

This felt like a reach. On the other hand, Tacario Davis is a massive 6'4" boundary cornerback who provides a unique body type and an upgrade as the primary backup to DJ Turner and Dax Hill.

Davis is likely in line for a significant role as a rookie. With Turner in place as a surefire lockdown corner, and Hill having the versatility to kick into the slot, there's a real chance Davis will see the field early.

Considering that the Bengals were only due to have one more pick until the sixth round at the time Davis was picked, taking a flier at a premium position is more justifiable.

Grade: B-

Round 4, Pick 128 — Connor Lew, C, Auburn

An outstanding trade to kick off Day 3 saw the Bengals move down from No. 110 overall and still get a strong Ted Karras succession plan in Auburn center Connor Lew. Although Lew is coming off a torn ACL, he's only 20 years old and has a ton of athleticism and pass blocking chops to work with as is.

Lew might've heard his name called quite early on Day 2 if not for his injury. Cincinnati evidently felt comfortable with Lew's medical profile. To spend the third pick of the draft class on him hints that he'll factor heavily into the post-Karras era at center.

Factoring in the trade and the value for a future starter who'll snap the ball to Joe Burrow, this couldn't have gone much better for the Bengals.

Grade: A+

Round 4, Pick 140 — Colbie Young, WR, Georgia

Now this is the pick I'm by far least bullish on. The player I would've wanted as a size-speed freak show over Colbie Young was local Cincinnati product Jeff Caldwell. But what do I know? Caldwell ended up undrafted and signed with Kansas City as a free agent.

Young did not produce much after transferring from Miami (FL) to Georgia before the 2024 season. His last year of college was cut short by a fractured leg. He was put on probation and assessed a fine for a domestic dispute while in Athens, too.

Zac Taylor went to bat for Young in speaking with the local media. I still feel like there were far better players available, bigger needs to fill, and more viable contenders to challenge Andrei Iosivas for the Bengals' WR3 role behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. We'll see how it goes.

Grade: D

"There's been times I've signed up for great risk in the past... This is one I feel great about."



Zac Taylor's response to Colbie Young's off-the-field issues.@WLWT pic.twitter.com/sn7SPIPd3j — Jaron May (@jaron_may) April 25, 2026

Round 6, Pick 189 — Brian Parker II, OL, Duke

Joe Burrow had to be smiling about this one, and so did Brian Parker II for that matter. The Duke right tackle has experience playing on the left side, too, but he projects to be best in the NFL as an interior offensive lineman.

Parker should be in the running for Cincinnati's swing tackle spot, and could be the starting right guard of the future whenever the Bengals move on from Dalton Risner. Hope it doesn't come to that, since Risner is a stud, yet there's also a chance Parker beats out Lew as Karras' heir apparent.

After reading these remarks by Parker from his post-draft presser about where he fits on the o-line, I think you'll agree with my grade:

"My versatility to play all five (positions) will help strengthen that unit and keep Joe Burrow safe. [...] At my pro day, it was really a mix. They really liked to see me do them all. I finished doing center. Really doing that to put to bed any qualms about me transitioning to the league."

Grade: A

Round 7, Pick 221 — Jack Endries, TE, Texas

Although Davis just missed cracking my final top 175 big board and Young was nowhere close, Texas tight end Jack Endries checked in at No. 113. To get him 100-plus picks after the range I figured he'd go nets the Bengals one of the best value picks of the entire draft.

Tight end is a sneaky need for Cincinnati. Mike Gesicki is more of a pure pass-catcher, Erick All Jr. has had major injury issues, and all these years later, I'm still not bought in on Drew Sample. Endries could easily beat out Sample for the TE3 job, and his arrival suggests the Bengals may lean more into multiple tight end sets (12, 13 personnel) to evolve their offense.

Grade: A-

Round 7, Pick 226 — Landon Robinson, DL, Navy

Couldn't be more thrilled to see Landon Robinson in a Bengals uniform. Geno Atkins' trainer has worked with Robinson and sees a resemblance between the two. Plus, Robinson was my 100th-ranked player in this class. What a freaking seventh round by Duke Tobin and Co.

Kris Jenkins Jr. better watch his back. Robinson brings way more to the table as a pass rusher from the 3-technique spot than Jenkins does. Oh by the way, yours truly may or may not have called this pick, albeit a round too soon.

Grade: A+

I was a round early. My bad! Welcome to Cincinnati, @LandonRobinson!! https://t.co/joXANQWOjr — Stripe Hype (@StripeHype) April 25, 2026

Cincinnati Bengals overall 2026 NFL Draft grade: A-

A sterling report card for the first time in quite a while. To sum it all up, Colbie Young was a baffling selection to end Round 4, but otherwise, whether you factor Dexter Lawrence into the equation or not, the Bengals made out very well indeed.