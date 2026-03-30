Bengals 7-round mock draft defined by juicy trade scenario with the Jets

The Cincinnati Bengals hold the 10th pick in the draft, which is their highest since 2021. There’s likely to be at least one legitimate difference maker still available when they’re on the clock. But if the board doesn’t fall the right way, it may be smart for Duke Tobin and the front office to explore a trade back.

Instead of settling for a player who feels like a reach at No. 10, the Bengals should look to improve their draft capital in order to accelerate a defensive overhaul and fill out depth across the roster.

Continue reading to see what trading back from the tenth pick might look like.

Bengals' projected first-round trade with the New York Jets

Bengals receive: Nos. 16, 44, and 140; Jets receive: Nos. 10 and 189

The New York Jets seem to be one of the betting favorites to select Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. If they truly do see him as a franchise QB, they may want to trade up and make sure no other teams get to him first. Don’t get hung up on the Jets part of this though — this is just one example of a hypothetical that could work with multiple teams.

By moving back only six picks in the first round, the Bengals get another second-round pick and swap a sixth for a fourth. Not a bad deal for the Jets, though, as they hold onto the earlier of their second- and fourth-round picks.

7-Round Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 16 — Akheem Mesidor, DE, Miami (FL)

After moving back, the Bengals spend their first-round pick on an edge rusher for the third time in just four years. University of Miami prospect Akheem Mesidor, though, is a different type of player than Myles Murphy and Shemar Stewart. While the Bengals' 2023 and 2025 first-rounders were seen as projects due to their combination of youth, athletic upside, and subpar production, Mesidor would be expected to make an impact right away as a 25-year-old rookie who racked up 34.5 sacks over the course of his collegiate career.

Round 2, Pick 41 — Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

The Bengals use the first of two picks in the second round to select Chris Johnson from San Diego State University, an athletic cornerback prospect with the ability to play inside or outside. Duke Tobin and the front office seem interested in signing defensive backs Jordan Battle, Dax Hill, and DJ Turner II to long-term extensions, so using another high pick on a cornerback may not seem like a top need. However, it would probably be too optimistic to expect all three to put pen to paper, and investing in a corner now allows the coaching staff to groom a potential successor to Hill or Turner.

Round 2, Pick 44 — Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

With the benefit of an additional second-round pick, the Bengals would have the capital to add talent at premium positions like edge rusher and cornerback without waiting too long to address their biggest on-paper need at linebacker. Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. is a freak athlete with legitimate three-down ability, including as a pass rusher off the edge. Even though the decision-makers in the front office seem perfectly content to let Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr. start again in 2026, adding a player whom NFL analyst Lance Zierlein compares to Bobby Wagner would certainly help strengthen the position.

Round 3, Pick 72 — Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

Tight end is an underrated need for the Bengals. Noah Fant left in free agency, Mike Gesicki and Tanner Hudson are functionally wide receivers, Erick All Jr. is a question mark returning from injury, and Drew Sample is Drew Sample. Ohio State tight end Max Klare has the potential to develop into the best all-around player the Bengals have had at the position in the Taylor/Burrow era.

Round 4, Pick 110 — Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC

It’s never a bad thing to give Joe Burrow more weapons. That said, Andrei Iosivas is entering a contract year, and the Bengals will likely be looking for a new WR3 after this season. USC wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane is an exciting but raw prospect who could help Cincinnati move past the failed Jermaine Burton experiment.

Round 4, Pick 140 — Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College

The Bengals are going into the season with what appears to be the best offensive line they’ve had in Burrow’s entire career. Depth is still an issue, though, especially behind starting tackles Orlando Brown Jr. and Amarius Mims. Boston College offensive tackle Jude Bowry is a player offensive line coach Scott Turner could develop into a reliable swing tackle to provide a safety net in the event of an injury to either starter.

Round 6, Pick 199 — Louis Moore, S, Indiana

Jordan Battle and Bryan Cook are set to be the Bengals’ starting safeties in 2026, but they could use another player to develop on the bench as well as fill the special teams role left behind by Tycen Anderson. Indiana safety Louis Moore was a ballhawk en route to a national championship and could be a steal in the sixth round.

Round 7, Pick 221 — Skyler Gill-Howard, DT, Texas Tech

Defensive tackle is a position the Bengals should address earlier in the draft, but with it being a weak class and Jonathan Allen signing in free agency, they can afford not to reach if they miss out on the top talent. Skyler Gill-Howard is a slept-on defensive tackle from a loaded Texas Tech line who will likely be available late due to being undersized.

Round 7, Pick 226 — Red Murdock, LB, Buffalo

The Bengals aren’t very deep at linebacker and use a late pick to find a reliable backup. Buffalo linebacker Red Murdock would give the positional group the toughness it desperately needs.