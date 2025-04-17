Bengals add more offensive firepower with suggested surprise first round pick

Most pundits and experts alike expect the Cincinnati Bengals to select a defensive player with their first round pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Maybe an edge rusher. Maybe a safety, or a cornerback. But, what if they went in a different direction?

Well, that's exactly what they did in a recent one-round mock draft from Pro Football Focus in which every team makes a surprise selection. Cincinnati's surprise selection was North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton.

Bengals make surprise selection of North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton in PFF one-round mock draft

Hampton has been climbing up draft boards following a three-year college career in which he ran for over 3,500 yards and 36 touchdowns and was named a two-time First-Team All-American and a two-time First-Team All-ACC player. Given his background and skill set, he projects as a solid addition to any backfield, including Cincinnati's.

From Pro Football Focus:

"Cincinnati ranked 27th in team rushing grade and 26th in yards after contact per attempt last season, highlighting a clear need for backfield help. North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton is a yards-after-contact machine who could provide the Bengals with much-needed offensive balance. With buzz growing around Hampton as a potential first-round pick, Cincinnati could be the team that makes that surprise move."

While it's true that it would be beneficial for the Bengals to add a running back to complement Chase Brown in the backfield, it seems exceedingly unlikely that addition will come in the first round of the draft. The Bengals simply have too many other, more pressing needs to use their first pick on an offensive skill position player.

There is a real chance that the Bengals could select a running back in the draft, as their depth at the position is pretty thin behind Brown. But, if they do, it will likely come in the later rounds -- possibly as a Day 3 pick.

As long as Joe Burrow is under center in Cincinnati, the Bengals are going to operate offensively as a pass-first team, as evidenced by the fact that they invested heavily into the wide receiver position this offseason by signing both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to massive extensions.

So, the Bengals prioritizing the running back position in the draft just doesn't jive with their current organizational approach, especially when they already have a pretty productive back in Brown.