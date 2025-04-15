Bengals add Trey Hendrickson insurance with latest pitched signing

Free agency isn't over. While most of the big-name players have already been signed, there's still a ton of talent available on the market for teams still looking to improve the roster. With that in mind, Pro Football Network compiled a list of one remaining free agent that each team should sign, and for the Cincinnati Bengals that player is veteran linebacker Preston Smith.

Smith is somewhat of a familiar face, as he spent part of the 2024 season as a member of the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. In addition to his short stint with the Steelers, Preston has also spent time with the Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers.

Preston Smith listed as a remaining free agent the Bengals should sign

Smith has started 138 games over the course of his career and recorded over 70 sacks, and as a result he'll bring some serious experience to whatever team signs him, and that could be the Bengals.

From Pro Football Network:

"Preston Smith fits the Bengals much better. He typically plays shaded on the outside of the offensive tackle and is a stout run defender. In my opinion, he is a better player than Joseph Ossai and would be a clear upgrade to the Bengals’ defensive line."

At 32, Smith is probably past his prime as a player, but he could still be a productive contributor, especially on a team as desperate for help in the pass rush as the Bengals are. Adding Smith could serve as some Trey Hendrickson insurance of sorts.

Hendrickson's future in Cincinnati remains a question mark, and if he's ultimately traded, the Bengals will be severely lacking at edge rusher. Even if Hendrickson remains on the roster, the Bengals could use some added depth at the area, and Smith could fit the bill.

At this point, Smith could probably be added at a reasonable rate without a long-term commitment -- maybe something along the lines of a one-year deal worth a few million dollars. It remains to be seen if the Bengals would actually be interested in Smith, but it certainly couldn't hurt to kick the tires at least.