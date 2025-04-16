Bengals announce new numbers for free agents, returning players

There will be some new faces -- and new numbers -- out on the field for the Cincinnati Bengals next season.

The Bengals added several new players in free agency so far this offseason, including running back Samaje Perine, linebacker Oren Burks and defensive tackle T.J. Slaton, among others. Now, we know what numbers those guys will be wearing, as the team officially revealed the jersey numbers for all of the new additions.

Jersey numbers for Cincinnati's free agent additions revealed

Cincinnati has added six new players in free agency so far. Here's the full rundown of the numbers for the new guys:

Samaje Perine, running back: No. 34

Oren Burks, linebacker: No. 42

Joe Giles-Harris, linebacker: No. 53

Lucas Patrick, guard: No. 62

Mitchell Tinsley, wide receiver: No. 82

T.J. Slaton, defensive tackle: No. 98

Not too many major takeaways here. Perine will wear the same number that he wore during his previous stint(s) in Cincinnati, so if you happen to still have a Perine jersey hanging in a closet somewhere, you're in luck. Also, Oren Burks will wear the same number that he wore in Philadelphia while helping the Eagles win Super Bowl 59 last season.

In addition to the numbers for free agents, the Bengals also shared that a pair of returning players will be wearing different numbers next season. Cornerback Marco Wilson will wear No. 24 after previously wearing No. 42. Safety Vonn Bell wore No. 24 last season, but his departure in free agency opened the number up for Wilson.

Also, center Matt Lee will switch from No. 62 to No. 65, which became available following the offseason departure of guard Alex Cappa, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

There will be another jersey number announcement coming from the Bengals in the near future, as they will reveal rookie jersey numbers at some point after the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Cincinnati has six selections in the draft, so that will likely be six new numbers that they'll have to announce. Cincinnati could also still make more additions to the roster via trade or free agency.