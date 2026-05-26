You can make a strong case that no team improved one unit more than the Cincinnati Bengals improved their defensive line this offseason. The addition of Dexter Lawrence alone was enough to fix the defensive line, but Boye Mafe and Cashius Howell really took the unit to another level.

The Bengals did lose Trey Hendrickson in free agency, but he just wasn’t a big factor for them in 2025, considering he played in just seven games and was on the field for only 285 snaps. Cincinnati hopes the additions of Maye and Howell will offset the loss of Hendrickson.

But the question is, are the Bengals done adding to their defensive line? And could they turn this defense into a dominating unit with just one more move? Luckily for them, there could be another talented player available that would completely change their 2026 outlook:

Josh Sweat could be the next big swing for the Bengals

One player who could soon be available is Josh Sweat of the Arizona Cardinals. Sweat signed a big contract after winning the Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2024 and had a career high in sacks (12) during his first season with his new team.

But as the Cardinals go into the 2026 season, Sweat no longer appears to be happy with his decision to sign in Arizona. Kyle Odegard, an Arizona Cardinals writer and insider, said that Sweat has not appeared at OTAs for the Cardinals and is “not particularly happy” with the franchise.

That has led to a ton of speculation as to where Sweat might play in 2026 as the Cardinals could look to flip him for draft capital. NFL insider Jordan Schultz fanned the flames on Tuesday in reporting that Arizona has received trade calls regarding Sweat:

Sources: The #Cardinals have received trade calls on Pro Bowl DE Josh Sweat.



Sweat had 12 sacks last season in his first year with Arizona and had a close relationship with Jonathan Gannon, whom the Cardinals moved on from. pic.twitter.com/ateZ6r4bi4 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 26, 2026

In a recent article by Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, too, the Bengals were named among Sweat's potential suitors if and when he becomes available:

“Since the Bengals are willing to attack the 2026 season aggressively, they should also take a long look at Sweat if he becomes available. Cincinnati did sign Boye Mafe in free agency, but it also lost Hendrickson to the rival Ravens. Myles Murphy led the Bengals with just 5.5 sacks last season, and Cincinnati's defense recorded just 34 quarterback takedowns in total. In 2025, Sweat had more sacks than Murphy and Mafe combined.”

With the Bengals declining the fifth-year option on Murphy this offseason, it’s fair to wonder if he’s in the long-term plans for the franchise. Murphy took a big step forward in 2025, but the Bengals want to see that continued improvement before guaranteeing his salary for the 2027 season.

That leaves the door open for the possibility of the Bengals adding another EDGE rusher. Sweat still has three years remaining on his current contract, but he has only $9.7 million guaranteed (all in 2026), according to OverTheCap. That makes his contract very tradable, especially for the team acquiring him. With base salaries of $9,780,000, $17,000,000 and $17,000,000, the Bengals would get one of the better pass rushers in the league on a very manageable deal.

The Bengals are a little tight on the salary cap right now, but that would be easy to fix if they wanted to add a player like Sweat. And if they did, he could be a franchise-altering player given what they already have on defense. Putting him on a defensive line with Dexter Lawrence, Boye Mafe, Cashius Howell, Shemar Stewart, and Myles Murphy would give the Bengals an insane amount of depth and talent up front.

This is the kind of move that signals to everyone in the organization that they are ready to win now and are serious about fixing the defense. Sweat would instantly be the best pass rusher on the team and would allow players like Stewart and Howell time to develop and grow into their roles.

It’s probably a pipe dream to think the Bengals would be interested in a Sweat trade, given they’ve already taken their big swing with Lawrence this offseason. But there is no doubt that the front office is moving differently this offseason and this is the type of move that could really get them over the hump.