Bengals are giving two players a raise, but not who fans think

Two Cincinnati Bengals players have earned raises this offseason but they're probably not the two players that would immediately come to mind for fans. While the Bengals are busy trying to get deals done for Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the two Bengals players who have gotten raises (though not to the same level that those two will eventually earn) are Andrei Iosivas and Cordell Volson.

According to Jay Morrison of Bengals On SI, "Guard Cordell Volson and wide receiver Andrei Iosivas each are among the 25 players receiving a pay bump this year."

Morrison goes on to explain that players with lower salaries that go on to play more snaps than expected can benefit from the performance-based pay program the NFL has. Morrison noted that Volson played in 86.6% of the offensive snaps, which earned him an extra $931,357. As for Iosivas, Morrison said the Bengals wide receiver earned an extra $854,095.

Andrei Iosivas and Cordell Volson received raises from the Bengals for 2024 performances

Volson was a fourth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2022 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State. Initially, fans didn't expect him to be much more than a depth piece, especially as a rookie but Volson beat out Jackson Carman for the starting left guard job and hasn't relinquished the starting gig since then.

The fourth-rounder has yet to miss a start since joining the Bengals, which helped him get this raise. That being said, Volson hasn't always been at the top of his game, as he finished the 2024 season with an overall PFF rating of 59.3 in 984 snaps, all of which were played at left guard.

As for Iosivas, he was a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft out of Princeton and had a massive leap in production from his rookie year to his sophomore season. Iosivas benefitted from the Bengals parting ways with Tyler Boyd last offseason, starting in eight games and finishing the year with 479 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Well done to both of these guys!