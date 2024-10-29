Bengals are wasting an MVP-caliber campaign from Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow QB ranks so far through Week 8:



▪️PFF Grade - #2

▪️ESPN QBR - #1

▪️EPA/play - #4

▪️Completion % over expected - #4



The Bengals arguably have the MVP of the league and they are 3-5.



