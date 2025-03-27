Bengals attend Pro Day for top running back prospect in 2025 NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft draws consistently closer, and the Cincinnati Bengals continue to be linked to Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty.

Jeanty is the consensus best back in the draft. He was named a unanimous All-American in 2024 and also won both the Maxwell Award and Doak Walker Award for his productive play after rushing for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns last season. He would be an excellent addition to basically any backfield, including Cincinnati's. So, the Bengals are kicking the tires.

Bengals attend Ashton Jeanty's pro day after meeting with him at scouting combine

The Bengals first met with Jeanty at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last month -- a meeting he classified as "great." Cincinnati also attended Jeanty's pro day -- along with all 31 other teams in the league -- this week to get another look at him up close.

More Cincinnati Bengals news: Bengals make surprising first round trade in latest 2025 NFL mock draft

Keep in mind that the Bengals showing interest in Jeanty means that they plan to draft him -- or would even get an opportunity to. As the top-ranked running back in the draft class, there's a good chance that Jeanty will be off the board by the time the Bengals are on the clock with the No. 17 overall pick. Some mock drafts even have Jeanty going as high as sixth or seventh.

Plus, while adding another weapon on offense would be nice, the Bengals really need to improve on the other side of the ball, and it seems like dedicating their top pick to a defensive player would be the more practical move.

Cincinnati could use the pick to add an elite edge rusher, or strengthen the secondary with a blue-chip corner or safety. If the Bengals were to draft an offensive player in the first round, a guard would be the most probable position.

It can't be ruled out completely, but it seems unlikely that the Bengals will ultimately land Jeanty, even though there's clearly some interest there.