Bengals' best free-agent fits would net them epic package deal on defense

The Cincinnati Bengals' quest to assemble a championship-caliber roster feels akin to engineering the Large Hadron Collider. Thankfully not as much hard science is involved in reality, but it might as well be that complex.

Even before restructuring the expensive contracts of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, or Tee Higgins, the Bengals have the seventh-most cap space to work with in 2026. There's no excuse not to purchase a better defense in free agency.

According to the latest ESPN projections for Matt Bowen's top 50 free agents, a pair of studs could find themselves in Cincinnati before long.

ESPN names Bengals as best free-agent destinations for Chiefs defensive stars

Let's just get right to it. Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal and his teammate, safety Bryan Cook, are considered to be best suited for a future with the Bengals. Here are the write-ups:

"With Geno Stone heading to free agency, the Bengals could look to Cook, a versatile safety who can play from depth or spin down to the front. The top-rated free agent at his position, I see Cook as an upgrade for a Bengals defense that allowed 233.8 passing yards per game last season (26th). [...] With his ability to pressure and walk up into the front, Chenal would give defensive coordinator Al Golden more flexibility within his game plans. In four seasons, Chenal has recorded 193 total tackles, seven sacks and 28 pressures."

The last time the Bengals were in the playoffs, they lost the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City by three points. Remember that? Cook had a key deflection on a downfield Burrow pass that got intercepted in the fourth quarter of that game. A costly possession indeed.

Circling back to the ESPN author for a second. Matt Bowen is a former NFL safety and as much of a schematic ball knower as you're liable to stumble upon across the Internets. We shared some time at Bleacher Report back in the day. Don't know him personally at all, just familiar with his exceptional work.

Am I setting this up to compliment myself? A little bit. ICYMI (and you may have), I digitally penned a 3,000-word Bengals mock offseason. Free agency, the draft, the whole shebang.

Can I just...share something with y'all? Do you notice anything about my two proposed free-agent signings?

A real defense. Smart. Versatile. Menacing. Front seven is loaded.



This is so doable if the front office can just admit they've botched most of the last two drafts/free-agent periods

Yeah. None other than Leo Chenal and Bryan Cook. Another thing to read below re: Chenal that ties into Bowen's points about Al Golden's game plan flexibility and Chenal's knack for pressuring the QB:

Imagine a Myles Murphy-Shemar Stewart-John Franklin-Myers-Boye Mafe NASCAR pass rush package, with Leo Chenal and Sonny Styles as blitz threats.



Re: simulated pressures w/ this personnel: ~33% of Chenal's NFL snaps at EDGE. Styles played edge on 17% of snaps the last 2 years

Quick aside: Bowen says the following about Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl champ Boye Mafe: "The Bengals are also a fit for Mafe, but new Titans coach Robert Saleh has a real need for edge rushers in his defense."

I'll take it.

For those not in the know about this, too: Bryan Cook was born in Cincinnati. He played college football at the University of Cincinnati. He loves Cincinnati.

Given how much the Bengals tend to rub their own players the wrong way, how do you think they make outside free agents feel? Other than Joe Burrow, there's not much of a selling point to sign in Cincinnati.

To have a top-market player at a position of dire need who's actually from Cincinnati, and is a two-time Super Bowl champ for the Bengals' playoff nemesis? What are the odds!?

Feels like destiny for Cook to end up in the Queen City. What an epic homecoming. All the better if he can bring Chenal with him. These guys have played in one of the most complex schemes in the NFL under Steve Spagnuolo. If there's a better defensive coordinator in the modern era, name him. I'll wait.

Matt Bowen sees my vision. Hopefully the Bengals do, too. And hopefully Cook and Chenal aren't the only free agents I want who Cincinnati acquires.