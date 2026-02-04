Bengals' Big Three saved the Pro Bowl as we know it despite AFC loss

The NFC blew an early lead in the 2026 Pro Bowl Games' main flag football event, but stormed back to beat the AFC 66-52. However, that didn't take away from what Cincinnati Bengals stars Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins did in San Francisco.

Joe Shiesty was as last-minute of an addition as there could ever be to the Pro Bowl. It was awkward in the first place. He missed half the season. Burrow's stand-in, Joe Flacco, was already a Pro Bowler.

So in comes Joe Brrr, jetting off to the Bay Area at the 11th hour. He touches down, rocks some typically slick attire on the way in, and says, "You know what? Let's make this an actually-fun game!"

Joe is a tone-setter. This game would've fallen flat like it always does if not for him. The Bengals' face of the franchise led by example, his dynamic wide receiver duo followed suit, and NFL fans were treated to the best Pro Bowl in recent memory as a result.

Bengals superstars Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase & Tee Higgins steal the show in 2026 Pro Bowl Games

If you read a scouting report on Joe Burrow, you might stumble upon some phraseology that underscores how "sneaky fast" he is. Well, that was on full display here on a creative play design that saw Burrow make a man miss in space, dart to the end zone, and channel his inner Gronk-Anthony Richardson combo for an epic TD spike celebration:

Tee Higgins hauled in a touchdown from both the AFC's non-Burrow QBs in Flacco and the most improbable AFC North Pro Bowler ever this side of Tyler "Snoop" Huntley, Shedeur Sanders. Nice trademark high-pointing of the ball by Tee here:

And while Ja'Marr did have a TD grab of his own from Flacco...

That deserves a griddy.



Ja'Marr's most impressive play of the evening was most assuredly his defensive prowess. The best wideout in the sport flexed his chops in the secondary with a pick six of Jared Goff from the goal line to give the AFC a first-quarter lead:

JA'MARR CHASE, THE DB⁉️



I have a take. Wonder what Zac Taylor thinks of it.

Not holding my breath. Maybe the brain trust can just, you know, spend a good chunk of change on a safety in free agency. Or draft Caleb Downs if he's there with the 10th overall pick.

Or just do something so that these highlight-reel plays by Burrow, Chase, and Higgins don't continue to go to waste on an annual basis. Because man, I know I'm biased as a Bengals person and all, but seriously, when was the last time the Pro Bowl felt like there were real competitive juices flowing!?

Who Dey Nation, we have some of the best offensive players on the planet. What a joy it is to watch them. Nice to see the fellas having such fun. Now, we wait to see if the offseason bears any fruit.