Bengals' biggest liability gets candid about 'night and day' improvement

Seldom do Super Bowl contenders leave any position on the roster to chance if an easy upgrade can be had. The Cincinnati Bengals evidently don't view second-year linebacker Barrett Carter as a gamble to be their green-dot Mike 'backer in the heart of their defense.

Carter was forced into duty last season and didn't exactly pass the test. He failed to fit the run well, fanned on a lot of tackles, and was downright dreadful in pass coverage.

But the Bengals left their linebacker corps curiously untouched amid an offseason of aggressive upgrades. They're counting on the trade for Dexter Lawrence, their other reinforcements, and Carter's own development to ensure his position isn't a glaring weakness in 2026.

At least for his part, Carter, along with his draft classmate Demetrius Knight Jr., are riding the confidence the coaching staff and personnel department have shown in them.

Bengals LB Barrett Carter believes a huge Year 2 leap is on the horizon

In an interview on First Word With James Rapien, Carter was brutally honest about how overwhelmed his was throughout his maiden pro campaign. However, he was just as convicted in asserting that he'll be far better this coming season when asked about the difference from Year 1 to Year 2:

"Last year I would go home, I’d go back to the hotel so stressed. Just trying to learn as much as I can, trying to dive into the playbook, and, you know, try to get adjusted to being in the NFL. Now that I had our offseason break, and came back just so refreshed. So ready to go. And I truly feel night and day. So much more confident…so prepared every single day. I show up at ease with a smile on my face, just knowing that I know what I'm supposed to do. I know what everyone around me is supposed to do. So it's a great feeling. It's night and day, and just gotta keep building on it. Keep stacking."

"I show up at ease with a smile on my face, just knowing that I know what I'm supposed to do"



Barrett Carter on the difference between going into year 1 vs year 2 pic.twitter.com/B3XMfDvmL9 — First Word With James Rapien (@FirstWordCincy) June 17, 2026

Defensive coordinator Al Golden echoed Carter's sentiment from what turned out to be the only mandatory minicamp practice, as head coach Zac Taylor opted to cut the three-day camp short. Golden's commented on Carter and Knight and how much they've grown from last season's growing pains, as transcribed by Bengals radio voice Dan Hoard:

"Unequivocally...We threw them in the deep end. They fought, they battled, and somehow made their way home. I think the Cincinnati Bengals are going to be the benefactor and it’s certainly playing out that way this spring."

For all the internal belief the Bengals and the players in question have, it's on Knight and especially Carter to go out and execute.

To me, there's a little more reason to believe in Knight. He's at least shown some versatility to line up on the edge, and isn't in charge of calling the defense and making sure everyone else is set. Plus, Knight was a second-round draft pick, whereas Carter was a fourth-round selection.

Carter's draft status shouldn't make him beyond reproach for Cincinnati to challenge him by acquiring someone from outside the building. Shoot, it feels like Oren Burks could easily start over him.

Knowing one's assignments, being more familiar with Golden's scheme, and learning some hard lessons as a rookie should allow Carter to make a modest improvement. Whether it'll be enough to be a worthy NFL starter remains to be seen.

Let's take Carter at his word for the time being, Who Dey Heads. This offseason has been too exciting to get our spirits down now!