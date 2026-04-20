Bengals' biggest need is impossible to ignore after landing Dexter Lawrence

The Cincinnati Bengals’ acquisition of defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is critical to their overhaul of one of the worst defenses in the NFL last season.

Nevertheless, the front office must not rest on its laurels as the organization has yet to tackle one of the team’s weakest links from last year.

Now that the Bengals have addressed the defensive line and safety positions this offseason, the next task is to address the second level of the defense, whether it's through the draft, free agency, another trade, or the waiver wire.

Second level still a major concern for Cincinnati’s defense

Now that the Bengals have overhauled their defensive line, that should make life easier on the players lined up outside and behind them, the linebackers.

It is in this area where the Bengals still need to do some work, as they have not addressed the issue thus far this offseason.

Now that the draft is upon us, we should expect the Bengals front office to address the issue a couple of times in this week’s talent acquisition.

Last year, the Bengals’ 1444 receiving yards allowed to tight ends were the most in the NFL. They were also the worst in the league in receptions, yards, touchdowns, and perhaps most importantly to some, fantasy points allowed per game.

The Bengals also ranked 30th in receiving yards given up to running backs.

Cincinnati also ranked last in rushing yards and yards per carry allowed in 2025.

While that may not be all on the linebackers, having better play from those positions would have mitigated some of the damage. Moreover, subpar backer performance played a significant role in failing to cover those positions and getting the ball carriers on the ground after they caught the ball.

Last year's rookie starters, Demetrius Knight and Barrett Carter, finished eighth and 12th, respectively, in missed-tackle rate. And while they showed some growth in the late stages of the season, it was not enough to feel confident in them being the answers at the position in 2026.

Top linebacker prospects Bengals should target

There will be a plethora of capable linebackers throughout the draft for the Bengals to choose from. However, it is tough to tell what they will value, as many of the best prospects have dissimilar attributes that make them intriguing.

University of Cincinnati's Jake Golden Day is a do-it-all linebacker who can rush the passer as an edge rusher, be an outside combo backer that the Bengals covet this off-season, and a classic middle linebacker, while having the ability and experience to cover in pass defense.

Cincinnati LB Jake Golday (6-4, 237) signed w/Central Arkansas as a zero-star



2023 switch to LB from DL

Parents & bro played college🏀

100+ tackles, 3.5 sacks in '25



Feldman’s Freak

♦️4.24 shuttle, 10-ft 7 broad jump; recorded 22-mph; 365lb bench

♦️9.4% missed tackle rate



🎥… https://t.co/nmQjyl6lCt pic.twitter.com/ec0BbjNkMJ — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) December 22, 2025

Golday would offer the most versatility, but would cost a suddenly significant premium at the 41st overall pick.

If Cincy wants linebackers who can rush off the edge, Jaishwan Barham should be available in the third round.

Anthony Hill Jr., Kaleb Elarms-Orr, and Red Murdoch are inside linebackers that defensive coordinator Al Golden should target if he’s looking for dependable middle-linebacker types.

Free agency still offers Bengals linebacker help

Much like the trade for Dexter Lawrence was a surprise, there's always a surprise release after the draft or on cut-down day in August that the Bengals could take advantage of. However, the way that they are moving this off-season, they might not want to wait that long or take that chance.

If the front office wants to add a veteran free agent before the draft commences on Thursday night, they could look to Dexter Lawrence’s teammate, Bobby Okereke.

Okereke finished the season with the 11th most tackles, recording 143. His missed tackle rate of 4.7% was well below Knight’s 14.5 and Carter’s 13.8.

But landing Bobby Okereke won’t come cheap. Spotrac lists the veteran’s market value at $12.1 million per year.

If the Bengals do not want to add Okereke or a veteran option currently available in free agency, they may have to get more aggressive, again

Could Bengals make another blockbuster move at linebacker?

One of the players we loved coming out of the 2020 NFL draft was linebacker Jordyn Brooks. Last season with the Dolphins, Brooks led the league with 183 tackles. His 99 solo tackles also led the league.

Brooks also recorded 3.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss on his way to earning All-Pro status.

It appeared that the Dolphins were in a selling mood this offseason, trading wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos. Perhaps they would be willing to listen to an offer from Cincinnati, as their franchise is in the middle of a course correction.

The Bengals have already acquired an excellent tackler in safety Bryan Cook this offseason. Now, if they could somehow pull off a trade for last year’s top tackling linebacker, that would send the NFL world in general, and Who Dey Nation in particular, into an absolute frenzy.

Whether it is through a trade, a draft pick, or the acquisition of a current or future free agent, the Bengals need to have an APB out on the linebacker position as their 2026 roster begins to come together in a surprising and spectacular fashion.