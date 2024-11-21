Bengals bolster defensive line in first round of ESPN's latest 2025 NFL mock draft
The silver lining to the Cincinnati Bengals' rough 2024 campaign is that they'll get a relatively high draft pick if their struggles continue. This is obviously good news, as the team has several areas of need that they could potentially improve by adding a top-tier college prospect.
One area where the Bengals could definitely use some help is on the defensive line, especially when it comes to rushing the passer, and in the latest 2025 NFL mock draft from ESPN, that's exactly the direction that Cincinnati goes.
Bengals add edge rusher Mykel Williams from Georgia in ESPN's latest mock draft
The Bengals are projected to have the No. 10 overall pick in the mock draft, and they use that selection on defensive end Mykel Williams out of Georgia. Here's the rationale for that pick, provided by ESPN:
"Except for Trey Hendrickson (11.5 sacks), no Bengals player has more than two sacks this season, so Cincinnati definitely needs a pass rusher. At 6-5 and 265 pounds, Williams is a trait-based prospect whose length, speed and power are reminiscent of former Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker, the No. 1 pick of the 2022 draft. Williams' 2024 season has been underwhelming so far, as he sat out because of an ankle injury and has only two sacks, but he has tremendous upside."
The logic provided is sound in the fact that outside of Trey Hendrickson, the Bengals have struggled mightily when it comes to pressuring opposing quarterbacks. As a team, the Bengals are averaging just 1.7 sacks per performance this season, which is the fourth-lowest rate in the entire NFL behind only the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins.
The Bengals have also struggled against the run all season, so bolstering the defensive line in the draft could potentially help in that area, too. Other major areas of need for the Bengals include the defensive line and both positions in the secondary. Plus, the team could probably use another pass-catcher since Tee Higgins is likely to sign elsewhere in free agency over the offseason.
The good news for the Bengals is that they have six picks in the '25 draft, including one in each of the first three rounds, So, if the picks are used properly, they should be able to address several areas of need in the draft, in addition to whatever moves the team is able to make in free agency.
It's also only November, so a lot could change between now and April, but considering how rough the current campaign has been, you can't blame Bengals fans for looking ahead to draft day.