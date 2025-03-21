Bengals bolster offensive line with solid free agency addition

The Cincinnati Bengals addressed a major area of need in free agency, as the team signed veteran guard Lucas Patrick to a one-year deal to bolster the offensive line.

Patrick went undrafted in 2016 and spent the first five seasons of his career as a member of the Green Bay Packers. He then two seasons with the Chicago Bears before joining the New Orleans Saints for the 2024 campaign. Over the course of his career, Patrick has played in 107 games and started in 64 of them, so he brings some serious experience to Cincinnati's O-Line.

The Bengals brought Patrick in for a visit this week, and things obviously went well and resulted in him signing a deal worth $2.1 million for the 2025 season, per A to Z Sports. The veteran guard also had interest from the Saints and Seattle Seahawks, but he opted to sign in Cincinnati.

Here's the official release from the team:

"The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent G Lucas Patrick to a one-year contract for the 2025 season.

"Patrick (6-3, 313), a ninth-year player out of Duke University, originally was a college free agent signee of Green Bay in 2016. He has played in 107 career regular-season games with 64 starts for the Packers (2017-21), Chicago Bears ('22-23) and New Orleans Saints ('24). He also has seen action in five postseason contests with three starts for Green Bay."

Patrick is the fourth external free agent that the Bengals have signed so far in free agency, joining linebacker Oren Burks, running back Samaje Perine and defensive tackle T.J. Slaton. After he signed his deal, the veteran took to social media to express excitement about his future in Cincinnati.

WHO DEY!!!!! Stoked for year 10 with the @Bengals — Lucas Patrick (@lucaspatrick62) March 21, 2025

It remains to be seen exactly what Patrick's role will be with the Bengals, but for a team that allowed 48 sacks last season, adding depth to the offensive line is a smart move.