Bengals get brutal injury news on key player at desperate position of need

The Cincinnati Bengals' mission to make life difficult on Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix in Week 4 was already going to be a major challenge. Their pass rush leaves a lot to be desired outside of Trey Hendrickson, and that's being gentle about it.

Nix could be in for a big prime-time performance on Monday night if the Bengals' defense doesn't step up. Their front is slated to face a Denver offensive line that PFF grades as the NFL's best pass blocking unit.

Unfortunately, for the second game in a row, Cincinnati will be missing a potential spark in the form of their latest first-round draft pick.

Bengals DE Shemar Stewart won't play vs. Broncos in Week 4

Shemar Stewart's ankle injury that he suffered in Week 2 will keep him inactive for a second straight contest. Zac Taylor announced the sad news about Stewart on Saturday, via The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr.

According to Zac Taylor: Cam Taylor-Britt will play on Monday night. Noah Fant and Shemar Stewart will not play. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 27, 2025

The Texas A&M product could've easily cracked the starting lineup had he remained healthy to this point, but instead, the Bengals are once again getting dubious production from another rookie they were counting on.

It's just bad luck more than anything else at this point. Losing Joe Burrow for months was devastating enough. Why did the football gods decide that Stewart should face injury adversity so early into his NFL career? Couldn't tell you. Not ideal!

If there's any solace to be taken from the fact that Stewart remains sidelined and his development is stunted for the time being, it's that another former first-rounder could step up.

Myles Murphy is in his third season and hasn't delivered since the Bengals picked him 28th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, he's shown marked improvement through three games. Defensive coordinator Al Golden shouted out Murphy for his performance in Minnesota, and Stewart's continued absence gives Murphy a crack at more action.

Murphy and Joseph Ossai must give Cincinnati something in the Mile High City. Otherwise, Nix should be able to sit back in the pocket comfortably and pick apart the Bengals all night.

Denver is also averaging 5.2 yards per carry on the ground. Nix is plenty capable of making opponents pay with his legs, too. Missing an athlete like Stewart who can actually chase Nix down when he breaks loose on a scramble drill is a big setback for the good-guy visitors.

What a tough matchup this appears to be for the Bengals. It's a shame Stewart is too banged up to play, because his athleticism and disruption alone would've been a huge help.

