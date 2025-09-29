Bengals bust has shattered trust as Week 4 healthy scratch after latest mishap

The Cincinnati Bengals and their front office must be livid with a certain third-round draft pick from last year.

Well, sadly, both third-round selections from the Bengals' 2024 draft class have been healthy scratches all season long. At least this young man plays a position at which the squad happens to be super loaded.

For a team that could really use a dose of good news on the heels of a franchise-record 38-point loss entering Monday Night Football in Denver, though, this latest insider report ain't great.

Bengals WR Jermaine Burton inactive in Week 4, hasn't played all season

It's one thing to just not be good enough to crack the field. Bengals defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson falls into that camp, safe to assume. When it comes to wide receiver Jermaine Burton, however, it's a different story.

In the aftermath of Cincinnati's announced Week 4 inactives list, wherein both Jackson and Burton were healthy scratches the fourth time in as many games this season, ESPN's Ben Baby dropped a bombshell about Burton:

"Bengals WR Jermaine Burton a healthy scratch for the fourth straight game. By all accounts, Burton made strides this offseason. But Burton was late for a practice this week, which is not ideal for a player looking to show consistency."

Come on, man. Late for a practice? Seriously?

It baffles me to no end how Burton keeps getting chances. Must be a mere point of pride for the Bengals brass to not give up on a high draft pick so soon.

It's getting to a place where Cincinnati is likely better off with Burton off the roster. This guy did next to nothing as a rookie in 2024. That is, unless you're a fan of wide receivers who weirdly change their gait, loaf on half their snaps (unconfirmed, probably true), and fail to get on the same page with an all-world quarterback in Joe Burrow.

Jermaine Burton was considered a first-round talent, yet off-field issues and maturity concerns plagued him during the pre-draft process. I'm bullish on his upside and was a fan of the pick at the time to be sure.

Alas, this is one of too many instances where the Bengals having the smallest scouting department in the NFL rears its ugly head. One could logically infer that they don't have the proper resources to do as much due diligence on prospects who are of dubious character — football or otherwise.

Isn't competition supposed to bring the best out of the best football players in the world? Guess that's not the case with Burton, because Mitchell Tinsley has exploded past him on the depth chart and ain't looking back.

Another week, another nothing-bagel contribution from Burton. What a waste. Hey Jermaine, maybe get to practice on time! Just a thought!

