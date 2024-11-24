Bengals bye week: 3 games for Cincinnati fans to pay attention to in NFL Week 12
The Cincinnati Bengals aren't in action thanks to their bye week, but there's still plenty at stake for the team during Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season.
At 4-7, Cincinnati's playoff chances are slim at this point, but they're not non-existent. The Bengals still have a chance to qualify for postseason play, but they'll need some help in order to pave their path. Here's a look at three games from Week 12 that Bengals fans will want to pay attention to, and who they should be rooting for in those contests.
3 games Bengals fans should pay attention to during the bye week
Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders
If the playoffs started today, the Broncos would snag the seventh and final spot in the AFC. That's bad news for the Bengals, who are basically competing with the Broncos -- and a couple of other teams -- for that spot. Bengals fans were cheering against the Raiders in Week 9 when they played in Cincinnati, but they'll want to be cheering for Las Vegas to pull out a win over Denver in this game.
New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins
Yeah, Bengals fans are still salty about the Patriots besting the Bengals to start the season all the way back in Week 1, but they need to put that animosity aside and root for New England to secure a victory against the Dolphins. Miami currently sits one spot ahead of Cincinnati in the AFC Wild Card picture, so a loss for the Dolphins is good news for the Bengals.
Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts
With a record of 5-6, the Colts are also ahead of the Bengals in the playoff race, so a loss for them is a win for Cincinnati. The Colts are coming off of a win, but had lost three straight games prior to that, so they are certainly beatable. Meanwhile, the Lions are in the NFC, so a win for Detroit doesn't impact Cincinnati's playoff push at all. So, for this weekend Bengals fans can cosplay as Lions fans.
If all three of the Lions, Patriots and Raiders are able to win their respective games, it will be very good news for Cincinnati's playoff hopes. If all three lose, well, hopefully that won't be the case. Meanwhile, we'll see the Bengals back out on the field in Week 13 when they host the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.