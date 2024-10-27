Bengals can probably kiss their playoffs hopes goodbye after embarrassing loss to Eagles
The odds were already stacked against the Cincinnati Bengals from the outset after they started the season 0-3. However, they inspired some optimism in recent weeks by winning three out of their previous four games heading into their pivotal Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Unfortunately, their performance against the Eagles erased all of that optimism. The Bengals started strong as they marched all the way down the field and scored a touchdown on their opening drive, but it was all downhill from there.
Cincinnati's defense had no answer for Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts, who had four total touchdowns and a passer rating of 132.5 in the contest. The Eagles consistently moved the ball down the field and finished off drives with point production. When all was said and done, the scoreboard read 37-17, and Cincinnati had dropped to 3-5 on the season.
Bengals playoff hopes took a huge hit with 37-17 loss to Eagles
At this point, the Bengals can probably kiss their playoff hopes goodbye. No, they're not mathematically eliminated, yet, but they've provided little reason to believe that they can truly turn things around and make any sort of a real run. All you need to do is look at how their wins and losses have come so far this season.
Cincinnati's three wins on the season have come against the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants. Those three teams had a combined four wins heading into Week 8. None of them are playoff teams, and none were truly tough tests for the Bengals.
Meanwhile, every time that the Bengals have had an opportunity to make a statement agaisnt a playoff-caliber team so far this season, they've failed. They lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 and the Washington Commanders the following week. They dropped their Week 5 matchup with the rival Ravens, and then they completely folded against Philadelphia.
Usually, you know exactly what a team is two months into the season, and the Bengals have clearly showed us what they are: A mediocre team with a great quarterback. Since they have that great quarterback in Joe Burrow, you can't completely close the door on their postseason outlook, but that door is cracked open only the slightest bit.
The one thing working in Cincinnati's favor moving forward is their strength of schedule, which isn't especially difficult, though it does feature two games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and another one against the Ravens.
So, while it might not necessarily be time for Bengals fans to abandon all hope, it is important to be realistic about where the team stands halfway through the current campaign.