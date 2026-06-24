Bengals can't get cute with painfully obvious starting lineup decision

The Cincinnati Bengals' aggressive approach to upgrading their defense should be commended. It's a welcome change from years past where the front office effectively torched multiple seasons of Joe Burrow's prime.

But the acquisitions of so many players capable of playing in the slot, such as Bryan Cook, Kyle Dugger, and Ja'Sir Taylor, brought plenty of competition for incumbent Jalen Davis. That's not to mention second-year UDFA Bralyn Lux, who got starter's reps in minicamp.

Based on his experience and defensive coordinator Al Golden's recent praise, though, Davis should still be the favorite to hold down his starting gig.

Bengals are overthinking it if anyone but Jalen Davis starts at nickelback

Davis was grinding for years on the practice squad and some special teams duties before last year's starting nickel promotion. His move inside allowed Dax Hill to move back to the boundary, where he flourished opposite ascending star DJ Turner.

We haven't gotten official confirmation that Hill will indeed stay on the perimeter, which is utter nonsense if you ask me. Nevertheless, as documented by Bengals radio broadcaster Dan Hoard, Golden's fiery testimony about Davis should be reason enough to nip that potential stumbling block in the bud:

"He gives me so much confidence on defense as a play-caller because I know that he’s always going to right the ship...He’s always going to communicate where he’s lined up and what we need to get done."

Communication is key for a defensive unit in desperate need of leaders. The Bengals were dreadful on defense in 2025 and for most of the two years prior. Davis was a welcome, steadying presence. Although Cincinnati drafted lengthy cornerback Tacario Davis in the third round, that doesn't mean Hill should return to the slot and relegate Jalen Davis back to kick coverage duties.

It's no coincidence that the defense started to come together once the seasoned vet Davis entered the starting lineup. Honestly, the Bengals low-balled him on a one-year contract this offseason for how much value he brings to the field.

The good news is, Davis doesn't appear to take the minimal, short-term investment as a slight. Nor does he seem fazed by all the aforementioned acquisitions who could challenge him for snaps.

Cincinnati's apparent "iron sharpens iron" approach has yielded a lot of promising players on defense. For once, the personnel department wasn't content to play the "wait and see" game on some past draft picks. They traded for Dexter Lawrence, paid big money to Cook, Boye Mafe, and Jonathan Allen, and made sure their depth could withstand the rigors of a 17-game season, plus playoffs.

We'll see whether the nickelback spot is more of a platoon than a predominant dose of Jalen Davis, but if anyone deserves some runway to prove he can get it done, it's one of the Bengals' longest-tenured players.