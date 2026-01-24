Bengals catch big break with Steelers hiring Mike McCarthy as head coach

There isn't really much of a hot take to be had re: Mike McCarthy as the new head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. That's precisely why it's such good news for the Cincinnati Bengals, whose decision to run it back with Zac Taylor and his staff looks a bit better by comparison.

As NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday, McCarthy was tabbed as the man to succeed longtime Steelers coach Mike Tomlin in 2026 and beyond. Just not as beyond as many of McCarthy's predecessors.

Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher, and Tomlin were all in their 30s when they took the gig. McCarthy is 62 years old. Very interesting, out-of-character choice for the Steelers.

So why is Mike McCarthy to the Steelers good news for the Bengals?

Well first of all, the chances of Aaron Rodgers returning to Pittsburgh went from zilch to remote in the snap of a finger and thumb. Yo Steelers, feel free to run it back with a 42-year-old Rodgers for another whole season.

If Rodgers isn't the QB, who is? McCarthy is renowned for his ability to develop that position. He did it with Rodgers in Green Bay. Tons of double-digit win seasons with the Pack. Same goes for McCarthy's tenure in Dallas, where he cultivated Dak Prescott's growth.

Except...McCarthy has often flopped when it's mattered most. The last time we saw him in the playoffs, his Cowboys were a heavy home favorite, only to get blown off the field by the Packers.

McCarthy's Dallas teams were exceptionally undisciplined and oft-penalized. To replace Mike Mac, Jerry Jones promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to the lead gig. Shocker: America's Team led the NFL in penalties this season with 7.8 per game on average.

Read More: 3 subtle changes Bengals can make in 2026 to avoid sins of the past

Perhaps the biggest criticism of McCarthy is, despite being a Super Bowl champion, that he only got one Lombardi Trophy with a prime Rodgers in Green Bay. Hasn't lack of playoff success in recent years come to define the Tomlin era almost more so than his lone Super Bowl victory?

Considering all the reasons fans wanted Mike Tomlin gone I find this a curious hire. McCarthy himself has had limited success in the postseason since beating the Steelers in Super Bowl 45. It’s the idea was to change that pattern. This higher really doesn’t fit that bill https://t.co/azkCErk2U1 — trey wingo (@wingoz) January 24, 2026

And again, think about the QBs McCarthy has worked with most. Rodgers and Dak. Who is the Steelers' QB1 about to be in 2026...? I know I asked earlier in this article. Still haven't a clue.

As iconic as the Steelers franchise is, it's not like this head coaching vacancy was super attractive save for the organization's storied history and the implicit prestige. McCarthy was born in Pittsburgh. It feels like a safe, even sentimental hire. Giving a young upstart coach carte blanche to do whatever and have a more modern touch with scheme and player relationships could've gone a long way.

So like...if Pittsburgh can score a competent QB this offseason, they could be a threat. However, that expensive defense isn't getting younger, and it'll take every bit of McCarthy's know-how on offense just to get this team's unit in a remotely competitive position.

I'm sure the Steelers can be a winning team, be on the playoff fringes, and even win the division in a down year such as 2025. That's about the ceiling Pittsburgh can expect with Mike McCarthy.

Sounds exactly like the end of Tomlin's tenure. And what a relief it is for Who Dey Nation and Dem Bengals.

More Bengals News and Analysis