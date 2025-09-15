Bengals catch huge break in Week 3 after brutal Vikings injury news

Week 3 features what should've been a highly anticipated matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings. Unfortunately, Joe Burrow isn't the only starting quarterback who'll be out of action, or so it seems.

Burrow's turf toe injury is admittedly more of a long-term issue than what the Vikings are all of a sudden dealing with in the wake of their embarrassing 22-6 Sunday Night Football loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Perhaps Minnesota's offensive ineptitude stemmed from the fact that their QB1 was hurting.

OK enough with the tease. Let's get into the Vikings' sudden setback.

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy ruled out, many others ailing for Week 3 vs. Bengals

For all the talk of Joe Burrow being injury-prone, it might already be time to have that conversation about Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy. The latest update out of Minnesota indicates McCarthy won't be able to suit up versus Cincinnati and beyond.

ESPN sources: Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy is expected to be sidelined two-to-four weeks with a high ankle sprain.



With McCathy out, Vikings QB Carson Wentz is now in line to start. pic.twitter.com/FOQjkQ62TV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2025

McCarthy is the NFL's youngest starting quarterback, so far be it from me to write him off this soon. He led a rousing Week 1 comeback against the Bears to give his team a critical NFC North victory right out of the gates. The Falcons proceeded to hound him all night behind a banged-up offensive line. Sadly, that's something we Who Dey Heads can relate to re: Joe Burrow's whole career.

The bigger picture concern here, though, is that McCarthy missed his whole rookie season last year with a torn meniscus. Only two games in to his proper first go as a starter, he's already sidelined with another injury. Not great!

In the meantime, former Eagles handsomely-paid franchise QB turned journeyman Carson Wentz will get the starting nod in a duel of second-stringers opposite the Bengals' Jake Browning.

Now maybe Wentz will prove to be a short-term upgrade over McCarthy. Just kidding. I'd be stunned if he was.

Plus, the Vikings got some more bad injury news that head coach Kevin O'Connell shared with the media. Center Ryan Kelly and left tackle Justin Skule — already filling in for an injured Christian Darrisaw — are in the concussion protocol, and tailback Aaron Jones is likely to be out for Week 3, per The Athletic's Alec Lewis.

Oh and bear this in mind, pessimistic Bengals reader: Stud Minny wide receiver Jordan Addison is serving the last of his three-game suspension this Sunday.

The hits just keep on coming in Minnesota. For both the Bengals and Vikings, two star-crossed, Super Bowl-less, seemingly cursed franchises, they deserved better than all this nonsense only eight quarters into the new season. What gives, amirite!?

