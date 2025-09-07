Bengals coach Zac Taylor owns up to poor Week 1 offense as fans call for his job

The Cincinnati Bengals were big winners on Sunday in a 17-16 Week 1 slugfest against the Cleveland Browns. Gutting out a victory on the road in the AFC North gets the 2025 season off on the right foot, even if it wasn't aesthetically pleasing for head coach Zac Taylor and Co.

Taylor is in charge of the Bengals' high-powered offense. He dialed up a couple touchdown drives in the first half to allow Cincinnati to play from ahead. However, Joe Burrow took a beating from Myles Garrett and the Browns' defensive front, and the supposed new-look rushing attack was ineffective, as Chase Brown gained only 43 yards on 21 carries.

In the aftermath of Sunday's game, Taylor took the podium and took accountability for his shortcomings as he improved his record in Weeks 1 and 2 to a mere 2-11 mark.

'I can put us in a better position' - Zac Taylor sounds off on Bengals Week 1 adversity amid ugly win

During a dreadful three-play sequence, Burrow took three straight sacks and narrowly avoided a safety on the last one. Two of them were at the hands of Garrett, so whatever Cincinnati's plan was to thwart him up front wasn't working for the most part.

There's no question the Bengals put a lot of pressure on their offensive line to hold up in so many true pass sets. Leaning into Burrow's strengths is part of the bargain there. Having said that, Taylor acknowledged that he could've varied his play-calling a little more to keep Cleveland on its heels.

“There are opportunities where I can put us in a better position.” Zac Taylor regrets third of three straight sacks in 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/Iv4O9X1AaR — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) September 7, 2025

For Burrow to manage only 113 yards through the air speaks to how awful the second-half execution was on offense. The quarterback isn't absolved of blame when the results are so lackluster, yet I think that falls more on Taylor than anyone else.

To frame things a little more optimistically, look no further than what Taylor said about all that really matters in the end: The final score.

“Forget about the stats, forget about the score, forget about how it all played out. The best outcome could have been 1-0 and we're proud of that.”



Zac Taylor credits the offense's early success, allowing them not to have to play from behind.@WLWT pic.twitter.com/s1QSqHOqKz — Jaron May (@jaron_may) September 7, 2025

Bengals fans aren't thrilled with Zac Taylor's Week 1 performance

Even though he owned up to the Bengals' subpar offensive production, you couldn't find many Zac Taylor defenders on social media in real time. Many were already calling for his firing before the game was decided.

Zac Taylor after scheming 6 plays in a row that consist of throwing behind the line of scrimmage and 4 yard dump offs pic.twitter.com/TNOnrCcFJC — Noah (@thatfakeperc) September 7, 2025

Zac Taylor is the head coach version of Bob Bratkowski. — Cincy Jungle (@CincyJungle) September 7, 2025

If the Bengals were a serious organization, Zac Taylor would’ve been out a longgggggg time ago. — RAMEY (@HoodieRamey) September 7, 2025

Zac Taylor is sooooo lucky — JONNY 🏈 (@JonnyBengal) September 7, 2025

Let Joe cook and https://t.co/ds3iPIpSCU calling conservative @ Zac Taylor — JE⚡️ (@JUSTERIC__) September 7, 2025

Seriously, not overthinking this. I don’t think this team can get where they want to be with Zac Taylor as head coach.



This isn’t a crash out. — Maan Aboulhosn (@TheFireMaan) September 7, 2025

Zac Taylor should not be the head coach in 2026. — Korey (@BengalsKorey) September 7, 2025

Thank goodness the Bengals' 2024 defensive woes that carried over to some bad-looking preseason ball didn't persist into Week 1. Interceptions by Jordan Battle and DJ Turner were pivotal in sealing the win for Cincinnati.

When you're dealing with a divisional opponent, there's so much innate familiarity with tendencies. If there's any drawback to all the continuity the Bengals have enjoyed during the Burrow-Taylor era, it's that the Browns can, by and large, know what's coming on any given down and distance.

Don't look for Taylor to reinvent the wheel and suddenly whip out a bunch of new wrinkles and exotic play designs for the Week 2 home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. To me, I think he was probably a little in his own head and just wanted to avoid mistakes, as opposed to continuing to attack Cleveland and risk a costly turnover.

I'm fully anticipating an explosive fireworks show from the Bengals offense next Sunday. Let's just enjoy the win, try not to overreact to Taylor's meager game-planning, and get ready to roll the Jags!

