Bengals' collapse vs. Jets might’ve pushed Cincinnati toward existential crisis

Things appeared to be trending up for the Cincinnati Bengals since acquiring 40-year-old quarterback Joe Flacco. Optimism reached a stage where being buyers, not sellers, ahead of the NFL’s rapidly approaching Nov. 4 trade deadline felt more likely. However, the New York Jets had other plans.

The winless Jets marched into Paycor Stadium and effectively derailed all the momentum from Cincinnati’s Week 7 upset victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. New York overcame a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit to take down the Bengals in a surprisingly thrilling 39-38 shootout; a result with massive ramifications.

It’s time for the Bengals to re-evaluate everything after losing to a Jets club that entered their meeting in complete disarray from top to bottom. Cincinnati’s front office could (and probably should) shift gears with its sights on the future rather than trying to salvage this season.

​​Sitting at 3-5 with franchise centerpiece Joe Burrow sidelined until at least mid-December, it’s getting late early for Cincy. They would be wise to extrapolate any value possible from veterans who aren’t part of their long-term plans. And yes, that includes All-Pro pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, whom the Bengals have been unwilling to part ways with.

All signs have pointed toward the Bengals hanging onto Hendrickson and addressing the four-time Pro Bowler's looming unrestricted free agency this coming offseason. Nevertheless, that was before allowing 502 yards to a Jets offense led by veteran signal-caller Justin Fields just days following his boss publicly ousted him.

New York was literally left with no choice but to roll with Fields upon losing his backup, Tyrod Taylor, to a knee injury. He completed 15 passes for 91 scorless yards in his previous two contests combined before carving up the Bengals. If that doesn't serve as an inflection point for Cincy, then what will?

Let's take the ultimate glass-half-full perspective for a second. Say the Bengals manage to bounce back from their disappointing result against the Jets and remain competitive until Burrow is ready to return. What is the ceiling for this squad?

Even with Burrow, how far can a Bengals group that can't stop a nosebleed go? Getting torched by the Jets is a bad sign of what's to come versus the league's better offenses. Moving forward and flushing the 2025 campaign down the toilet is in Cincy's best interest.

