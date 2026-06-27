Bengals could make one more move that will show they’re leaving no stone unturned

The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the best offenses in the NFL, led by one of the league’s best quarterbacks and best wide receiver duos. Despite that, the Bengals haven’t made the playoffs the last three seasons. One reason why is that Joe Burrow has struggled to stay healthy, but another reason is that the defense has been bad.

Cincinnati started to take a step in the right direction defensively last season, and the franchise made some exciting defensive additions this offseason — namely trading for Dexter Lawrence. Now, hopes are high for the team, but the franchise shouldn’t be done adding.

If the Bengals are really going all in, they should continue to explore adding players who could help them. One player who fits that profile is veteran defensive back Kenny Moore II, and the free agent defender sure sounds like he would love to join a team like Cincinnati.

"I wanna be a team guy and I want to win."



CB Kenny Moore on how he's thankful for his time with the Colts and what he's looking for in free agency.



📻 https://t.co/v3G0iz5IH6#NFLFreeAgency | #ForTheShoe | @KirkMorrison pic.twitter.com/iFwxsN3g5N — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) June 25, 2026

Bengals can prove all-in approach by signing veteran free agent Kenny Moore II

Moore recently appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio, and he opened up about looking for his next destination. The veteran defensive back explained that he just wants to win at this point in his career, so he's looking for a team that has culture, and a scheme that will allow him to thrive.

He went on to explain that he feels like he has so many strengths to give to a secondary, so he’s just ready to land somewhere, perfect his role, and give all he can to serve his new team.

That new team very much could be the Bengals. Cincinnati’s secondary appears to be in decent shape with Dax Hill and DJ Turner II at the outside corner spots, and Jalen Davis and Ja’Sir Taylor battling at the nickel position. However, Moore could be a great piece added to the secondary, and possibly an upgrade.

In nine seasons with the the Indianapolis Colts, he established himself as one of the league’s best nickels, recording 649 tackles, 39 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, 21 interceptions (four returned for touchdowns), and six forced fumbles in 132 games. Now, turning 31 in August, Moore is hoping to land with a contributor and show that he can still play quality football.