Bengals crack a smile as Aaron Glenn explains Jets' awful Week 8 QB situation

The Cincinnati Bengals have to be feeling themselves after snapping a four-game losing streak last Thursday night, but the danger of a trap game looms at home in Week 8 against the New York Jets.

Or does it? Gang Green looks like a bloodied hot mess right now. Granted, their defense only allowed 13 points in each of the last two games, yet their offense couldn't put together enough points to earn their first victory of the season.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn decided to bench starting quarterback Justin Fields in Week 7's 13-6 loss to the Carolina Panthers. And the impending Emmy nominee for Best TV Comedy that is the 2025 New York Football Jets only continued their unintentional hilarity on Wednesday.

Aaron Glenn breaks big news that the Jets "will have a quarterback" in Week 8 vs. Bengals

What a funny guy Aaron Glenn is. He didn't want to tip his hand to the vicious New York media when asked who his starting QB would be between Fields or veteran Tyrod Taylor.

Although he acknowledged that he's made the decision, Glenn's call not to reveal it publicly is based on a supposed "competitive advantage."

"We will have a quarterback on Sunday. I will tell you that. I wouldn't want to give them a competitive advantage when I have that opportunity, but we'll have a quarterback."

Aaron Glenn is not yet revealing who will start at QB for the Jets in Week 8 against the Bengals pic.twitter.com/ia6DLoZ1sb — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 22, 2025

Bengals beat reporter Ben Baby of ESPN fame captured Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor's response to Glenn's gamesmanship.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor dismisses the notion that the Jets not naming a starting QB for Sunday's game provides a big competitve advantage. Said the team will prepare for Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) October 22, 2025

See this is the type of needless drama the Jets bring on themselves. If you're Aaron Glenn, and you're going to puff your chest out, act like you're the savior of the franchise, and aren't afraid of anyone, why not let the world know who your starting QB will be?

I'm joking. It's not an enviable decision to make between Fields, who can't read the field or throw with anticipation, and Taylor. I'd roll with Tyrod for sure, just because of his many more years of experience. However, even Taylor is known for chucking the ball ill-advisedly into windows he has no business trying to fit the ball into.

The Jets have gone wrong all along by not utilizing much more of the quarterback run game with Fields taking the snaps. We're talking about one of the best pure rushers in the NFL regardless of position.

If New York really wanted to win, the best way would be for offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand to implement, I kid you not, a Tim Tebow-esque college system that won the Denver Broncos a playoff game once upon a time.

This is not a joke. Lean into RPOs instead of traditional dropback concepts that Fields has proven he can't execute throughout his career. It's not like the Jets have elite playmakers on the perimeter. Embrace the strengths of your personnel. Create a system that makes Fields and Breece hall a fearsome duo in the Gang Green backfield.

Or, you know, feel free to keep Jets-ing your way through the season. I won't complain in Week 8 for sure. The Bengals are bound to have a letdown against such an inferior opponent. A couple turnovers from the reputed gunslinger Joe Flacco, and suddenly this one could get dicey.

Am I negative reverse selling the heck out of this possible outcome? Maybe! Haven't those of us who know ball seen it so many times over the years, though? The second you get complacent in the NFL, some desperate team comes and punches you in the mouth.

Glenn revealed in the video above that Taylor is day-to-day with a knee injury, which complicates matters. My hope is the Jets play it safe with him, start Fields in the same offense he's been operating, and let the likes of DJ Turner and the Bengals secondary feast on multiple interceptions.

