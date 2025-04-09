Bengals dedicate top picks to defense in 2-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft from Mel Kiper

The 2025 NFL Draft now just sits mere weeks away, with the hype around the annual event growing with each passing day. In Cincinnati, fans are incredibly eager to find out what the Bengals plan to do with their top picks in the draft. After all, the Bengals have a plethora of needs that they must address and just six total picks to work with.

In his latest two-round mock draft for ESPN, Mel Kiper sees Cincinnati strengthening the defense with both of its top two picks in the draft.

With their first pick (No. 17 overall), Kiper has the Bengals selecting Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell; a player who has previously been linked to Cincinnati. The following rationale was provided by Kiper:

"I'm going to wait until we know more about Hendrickson's future and instead go with Campbell, who is a complete football player. Look at this stat line from 2024: 112 tackles, 5 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, 16 pressures, 12 run stops, 1 interception, 4 pass breakups and 2 forced fumbles. And remember that Germaine Pratt, the Bengals' starting middle linebacker, also requested a trade this offseason."

Bengals add linebacker, defensive end in first two rounds of Mel Kiper's latest mock draft

Campbell would be a solid selection, as he's one of the highest-rated linebacker prosepcts in the draft, and Cincinnati could certainly use some added depth at the position. The only concern with Campbell may be health, as he's fresh off of left shoulder surgery for a torn labrum, and his status for the start of the '25 season could be impacted as a result. Aside from that though, he would be an exciting addition for the Bengals.

In the second round of his mock draft, Kiper has the Bengals going with defensive end JT Tuimoloau from Ohio State. Defensive end is arguably Cincinnati's most glaring area of need, and it's no surprise to see them address it with one of their first picks.

From Kiper:

"Regardless of whether Trey Hendrickson stays in Cincinnati, the Bengals have to do something to improve the rest of the pass rush. Tuimoloau -- my No. 2 defensive end in the class -- had 12.5 sacks and 46 pressures last season."

Iron-clad logic there. Even with Hendrickson leading the league in sacks last season, the Bengals still had one of the least-potent pass rushes in the league. Improving the position is paramount, regardless of what happens with Hendrickson.

This latest mock from Kiper is in line with what many expect the Bengals to do in the draft, and that's dedicate much of their draft capital to the defensive side of the ball. It wouldn't be surprising, at all, if the Bengals deciced to use their first two, even first three, picks all on defenders.