Bengals defense dodges accountability in brutal look after loss to Bears

Not that there are many words to describe the depth of the Cincinnati Bengals defense's failure this season, but after a 47-42 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, multiple culprits refused to face the music.

In the heat of the moment, it's understandable that Bengals defenders wouldn't want to discuss giving up 576 total yards to an opponent. That said, this is a season-long trend that's costing the team a shot at the playoffs amid an epic run from new starting quarterback Joe Flacco.

As if this fine Week 9 afternoon couldn't get any worse, Cincinnati's offenders on defense couldn't bring themselves to speak with the media after their embarrassing display. A bad look, no doubt.

Bengals defensive players laugh off media questions after unraveling vs. Bears

CLNSCincy.com's Mike Petraglia spilled the tea on Bengals defenders who declined media obligations. They included Jordan Battle, Shemar Stewart, TJ Slaton, Kris Jenkins Jr., and Myles Murphy

The locker room is showing its cracks. The ones to laugh or decline by saying "catch you on Monday" were Jordan Battle, Shemar Stewart, TJ Slaton. Also declining were Kris Jenkins and Myles Murphy. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) November 2, 2025

We're probably on the precipice of a full-blown locker room meltdown. Or at the very least, the offense will be giving the defense a lot of cold shoulders going forward.

It's bad enough when the players are executing at such a poor level. The postgame attitudes from many of them speak to a lack of respect for Zac Taylor, Al Golden, and the coaching staff. Never mind a lack of respect for the fan base, or the bottom-line ugly results on the field.

Whether it's poor tackling, bad fits versus the run, or boneheaded coverage breakdowns, the Bengals' D is performing at an unacceptable level. Their defensive line in particular, especially without the services of Trey Hendrickson, is pathetic by NFL standards.

The Bengals defense has allowed 576 (!!) total yards against the Bears today.



That is the most allowed by a defense in any game this season.



The previous most was 512 allowed by the same Bengals defense to the Broncos in Week 4.



No words. — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) November 2, 2025

Only so many stats and high-scoring losses can underscore the obvious, deeper-seated problems that are bubbling up for the 3-6 Bengals. They have no chance to contend for the playoffs after their Week 10 bye unless something changes drastically from the defensive unit.

Is the answer not starting rookies Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter at linebacker? I'd like to think that's a fine place to start, especially with veterans like captain Logan Wilson and Oren Burks who could fill in as respectable starters in their stead.

The players clearly aren't buying what Al Golden is selling. Does that mean he loses his job after less than a season? Doubtful, but what else can Cincinnati do to light a fire under the defense?

Short of an awesome trade deadline deal or two, the Bengals are categorically lost on defense for the foreseeable future. A dreadful recent draft record doesn't inspire confidence it'll turn around next year, either, especially if these are the media-dodging types of personalities occupying the core group.

