Bengals defense is so bad even Homer Simpson can throw touchdowns against them
It's no secret how bad Cincinnati Bengals defense is this season and they just hit a new low in the first quarter of Monday Night Football. The game, which is also being broadcast on Disney+ in a Simpsons-themed streaming, has transported all of the players and coaches to Springfield.
On the Cowboys' first drive, they put Homer Simpson into the game and he completed two passes. The first was a 14-yard completion to Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker that gave Dallas a fresh set of downs. The second pass completed by Homer was on 4th-and-1 at the Bengals 11-yard-line that went to CeeDee Lamb for an 11-yard touchdown pass.
Yes, the Bengals defense is so bad this season that even Homer Simpson, who is incredibly unathletic and lazy, was able to complete two passes against them. One of those touchdowns was even for a touchdown!
Not only did Homer and the Cowboys go down the field and score like it was nothing but they did it with a backup quarterback and Homer throwing the football. It's not the start this team needed if they wanted to try and win a key primetime match-up.
All Simpsons references aside, Bengals fans have grown accustomed to seeing this defense underperform all year long. Considering how explosive this offense has been, it's been frustrating that the defense can't even be average. If they were just average, this Bengals team would be a heck of a lot better and not 4-8.
Cooper Rush was able to march the Cowboys down the field and get the 'Boys on the board first. The Cowboys offense has not been great this year but the Bengals made them look like a ferocious offense on that first drive.
Even The Simpsons characters can't make the Bengals' defense fun to watch.