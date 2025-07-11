Bengals desperate to reshape their offensive line with this hidden stat

With all the drama surrounding the defensive line, it is easy to forget that the most critical position for success, outside of quarterback, is the offensive line. And the Cincinnati Bengals have targeted improving that position group in a very specific way.

According to Sports Info Solutions, two Bengals offensive guards were in the top five of “blown blocks” last season. Alex Cappa was second in the NFL with 40, and Cordell Volson tied for fourth with 32. That goes a long way to explaining how this offseason played out for both players.

It also goes a long way to explain why Cincinnati’s offensive line continues to be one of the worst in the NFL.

The Bengals asked for Volson to take a pay cut to stay with the team. Even though he abided, his place on the roster is still not guaranteed. Or, at least, it shouldn’t be. If the Bengals decide to move on from Volson, they would save $2,475,000 against the salary cap. That could help contribute to a Trey Hendrickson extension.

After three seasons in the Queen City, Cincinnati released Cappa, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. The answer to who will take his place could be “almost anyone else.” That is, unless anyone else is Garrett Bradbury, who led the NFL with 43 blown blocks.

The Bengals have OL help in the building

The good news for Bengals fans and Joe Burrow is that the Bengals are attacking this particular issue head-on with three of their recent draft selections.

Cincinnati’s 2024 first-round pick, Amarius Mims, ranked third among all offensive tackle prospects since 2023 with a 0.7% blown pass block rate. While he struggled as a rookie, he performed well enough to show promise of being the answer at tackle moving forward.

Their 2025 fifth-round draft pick, Miami’s Jalen Rivers, is sixth with a 0.9% blown pass block rate. For perspective, that ranks between ninth overall pick, Kelvin Banks Jr., and 27th overall selection from the 2023 draft, Anton Harrison.

Josh Simmons is the only OT in the SIS draft board stats database (since 2023) without a blown pass block in his draft season pic.twitter.com/qR42DEPSJu — Shaun Newkirk (@Shauncore) April 25, 2025

Even more impressive is that Rivers has a 0.0% blown run block rate. He is perfect as a run blocker in this metric, which will be fantastic news for running back Chase Brown.

Rivers was drafted as a tackle, but had plenty of experience at left guard while with the Hurricanes. He could be an essential and versatile backup. That is, if he doesn't earn a starting spot.

Jaxson Kirkland ranks 21st on that list. His 1.5% ranks just two slots behind the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 14th overall pick, tackle Broderick Jones. Kirkland is another possibility at left guard.

However, the Bengals drafted Georgia guard Dylan Fairchild in the third round this past draft with the expectation that he can compete for the guard spot vacated by the unceremonious demotion of Volson.

Fairchild ranked second among the 2025 guard prospects with an astonishing 0.4% blown pass block rate. That ranks higher than more highly touted guard prospects, such as Tyler Booker (0.5%), Donovan Jackson (1.2%), and Jonah Savaiinaea (1.3%).

Fairchild and Rivers will have to compete with the likes of Volson, Kirkland, Cody Ford, and Lucas Patrick for the now vacant guard positions.

No matter who wins out, we must hope that no starting Bengals offensive lineman, let alone two, ends up in the top 5 of this horrific list again next offseason.

And, if the offensive line can keep Burrow upright more than they have, the Bengals could be even more dangerous than anyone expects.